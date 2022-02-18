UP Polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to campaign in Uttar Pradesh soon

When Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Lucknow for a party programme, he told her that he would visit ‘his home’ (Amethi) before visiting the state capital.

Rahul disclosed this to the people during a padyatra in Amethi in December 2021 when he visited the city after nearly two years.

“Priyanka came to me a few days ago and asked me to visit Lucknow for a meeting. I told her that I will visit ‘my home’ (Amethi) before going to Lucknow. I wanted to speak to my family… you elected me for the first time in 2004,” said Rahul in Amethi on December 18, 2021.

Amethi, along with Rae Bareli, was once considered the bastion of Nehru-Gandhi family. So Rahul’s reference to Amethi as home is obvious. He represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2004 till he lost to union minister Smriti Irani in 2019.

On Wednesday Rahul, along with Priyanka, went to Varanasi to pray to Guru Ravidas at the temple of the dalit icon there on Ravidas jayanti. Both of them also served ‘langar’ at the temple.

As campaigning for third of the seven-phase UP polls nears its end, Rahul is so far conspicuous by his absence. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also not been seen campaigning so far.

While Priyanka is leading the Congress campaign, Rahul is expected to visit the state for campaigning for party candidates in the next few phases. There are no such indications about Sonia Gandhi, who has not visited the state for more than two years now. “Sonia Gandhi had attended a training camp of Congress’ new team led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu in Rae Bareli on January 22, 2020. Sonia Gandhi though is in touch with the partymen and gave virtual messages etc. she has stayed away from physically attending most of the party’s programmes,” said a senior Congress leader.

“We don’t have any programme of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. We hope Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in some constituencies in the next few phases in the state. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the Congress campaign plans to visit Rae Bareli on February 19 and 20,” said a senior Congress leader.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Pankaj Srivastava said “Rahul Gandhi is our star campaigner. As of now he is busy campaigning in other states. He will definitely be campaigning for the party’s candidates in upcoming phases in Uttar Pradesh.”

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav too has also been away from campaigning, even as his son, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is leading the SP’s campaign. Mulayam, however, campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal (Mainpuri) on Thursday. Mulayam had campaigned with BSP chief Mayawati in Mainpuri in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yadav, however, did not take part in poll campaign in 2017 assembly elections. Those aware of SP’s developments said Mulayam Singh Yadav has stayed away from active campaigning on medical advise. His daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who contested 2017 assembly election as a Samajwadi Party candidate is now campaigning for BJP candidates.

