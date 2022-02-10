Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Election: PM Modi urges voters to abide by Covid rules, says ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’

UP Assembly election Phbase 1: The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
58 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls on Thursday in the first phase of UP Assembly Election 2022. (PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to exercise their franchise as 58 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh are going to the polls, kicking off the assembly election. "Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all voters to participate enthusiastically adhering to the Covid rules. First vote and then refreshment," PM Modi tweeted.

Districts that are going to the polls today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Today's polling will put 623 candidates to test while 2.27 crore voters will deliver their judgement.

For security measures, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations of western UP.

Borders of the state have also been sealed. The highest deployment of security personnel has been made in Muzzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerur. "In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," a security official said. Liquor shops have been closed at places which will be voting today.

