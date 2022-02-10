Election 2022 Live updates: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly

elections Election 2022 Live: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of the assembly polls will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling officials collecting the EVMs and other necessary inputs required for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.(ANI) By