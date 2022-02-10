Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live updates: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly
Live

Election 2022 Live updates: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly

  • Election 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of the assembly polls will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Polling officials collecting the EVMs and other necessary inputs required for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the assembly polls on 58 seats of 11 UP districts. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Full election coverage here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 10, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    PM Modi's ‘pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan’ appeal to voters

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to participate in the first phase of assembly elections by following Covid rules.

  • Feb 10, 2022 06:10 AM IST

    On voting day, CM Yogi Adityanath warns UP voters

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warned the Uttar Pradesh voters that the return of opposition parties to power will turn the state into Kashmir, West Bengal and Kerala.

Topics
uttar pradesh assembly election
uttar pradesh assembly election

PM Modi urges voters to abide by Covid rules, says ‘Pehle matdan, phir jalpan’

UP Assembly election Phbase 1: The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
elections

Election 2022 Live: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly

  • Election 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of the assembly polls will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

Farmers, employment in focus as Congress unveils UP manifesto

  • The manifesto promised a minimum support price (MSP) of 2,500 per quintal for wheat and paddy, and 400 per quintal price for sugarcane.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Uttar Pradesh party president Ajay Kumar Lallu (L) and other party leaders launches party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, at party state headquarters, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Uttar Pradesh party president Ajay Kumar Lallu (L) and other party leaders launches party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022' for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, at party state headquarters, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
goa assembly election

Goa Assembly Polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Mapusa today

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:52 AM IST
ANI | , Panaji
uttar pradesh assembly election

West UP kicks off battle for heartland

  • This time around the contest is expected to be more heated. The yearlong protests against three now-scrapped central farm laws galvanised farm groups and the Opposition have attempted to counter the communal polarisation between the Jats and Muslims that erupted after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
An aerial view of the gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at a public meeting of Union home minister Amit Shah, in Hardoi. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:48 AM IST
ByS Raju, Hemendra Chaturvedi, Meerut/agra
uttar pradesh assembly election

West UP turns fortress; 22.8 million to decide fate of 623 candidates

  • Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, the first phase will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts.
Polling officials at an election material distribution centre, a day before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Noida, Wednesday, February. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
punjab assembly election

27.5 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Mohali’s Phase 1

The cash was recovered from a man named Pritam Singh, hailing from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, at a check post in Phase 1, Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Harjit Singh said while the poll code of conduct was in place, any cash being carried without documentary proof will be confiscated. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Dera Bassi got big projects during Congress regime, says Dhillon

Addressing an election meeting in Dera Bassi, Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon he said several projects were under construction and will be completed in a time-bound manner
Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon addressing an election meeting on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
punjab assembly election

Cong, AAP, SAD sowing seeds of caste, religious dissension: Capt

Capt Amarinder said the SAD had started the divisive campaign by announcing a Dalit deputy CM if elected to power, triggering a mad race to follow suit. The Congress, which had fallen unthinkingly for the Akali ploy, will pay for its mistake in announcing its CM face on caste lines, he warned
Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh said it unfortunate that the Punjab polity was currently revolving around casteist and religious narratives.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
punjab assembly election

Dimpa’s rebellion may cost Cong in 3 assembly segments

Dimpa’s family will campaign for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates in the nine assembly segments — Baba Bakala, Jandiala (Amritsar district), Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Patti and Patti (Tarn Taran district), Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala district) and Zira (Ferozepur district)
Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Dimpa’s younger brother Rajan Gill joining the SAD in presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Amritsar on Wednesday.Sameer Sehgal/HT
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma
punjab assembly election

Elect a CM not an MLA: Channi to Bhadaur voters

Amid opposition from locals and farmers on Wednesday, Channi repeatedly assured people in villages during his addresses that if he wins the election, he will stay in the segment. The CM also played cricket and cards with locals at Aspal Khurd and Kotduna villages
In an attempt to woo voters, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday promised to provide scholarships to the general category students if Congress is voted to power in Punjab.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByAvtar Singh and Harmandeep Singh
punjab assembly election

Damdami Taksal-led Sant Samaj announces support to SAD-BSP

Decision to support the SAD-BSP alliance was taken at a meeting in Jalandhar that was attended by around 300 Sikh preachers and presided over by Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma
Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma said the decision was taken considering the work done by the previous SAD-led governments to preserve and propagate the heritage and culture of Punjab. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
punjab assembly election

Hot seat: Cong, AAP have task at hand as Sukhbir sits pretty in his bastion Jalalabad

Sukhbir’s aides are managing electioneering in the predominantly rural seat of Jalalabad that he has been nurturing as his stronghold since 2009
The last-minute exit of the incumbent Congress MLA Raminder Awla from the electoral fray has made the contest in the high-stake Jalalabad constituency easier for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi
punjab assembly election

Remorseful for past, ‘dabangg’ Sidhana gives political future a shot

SSM candidate Lakha Sidhana is facing 14 criminal cases, including those of attempt-to-murder, unauthorised use of a mobile phone in jail, in different states
Gangster-turned-politician Lakha Sidhana’s most recent claim to notoriety was over his alleged role in the Red Fort violence during farmers’ protest on Republic Day last year. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections : Curbs on political rallies hit printing business in Ludhiana

Citing the curb on the political rallies, roadshows and gatherings by the Election Commission of India ahead of the Punjab assembly elections as well as increasing reliance of digital campaigns, Ludhiana-based printing businesses reported up to a 30-40% loss in comparison of 2017 elections
Curbs on political rallies ahead of the Punjab assembly elections has hit printing business hard in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
