Election 2022 Live updates: Polling begins on 58 seats of UP assembly
Election 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of the assembly polls will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the assembly polls on 58 seats of 11 UP districts. Nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
PM Modi's ‘pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan’ appeal to voters
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!
UP Assembly election Phbase 1: The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
This time around the contest is expected to be more heated. The yearlong protests against three now-scrapped central farm laws galvanised farm groups and the Opposition have attempted to counter the communal polarisation between the Jats and Muslims that erupted after the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western UP, the first phase will take place in Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra districts.
