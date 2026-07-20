Argentina President brutally trolled for ‘national holiday’ post after World Cup loss to Spain: ‘Forgot to unschedule…’

Argentina President Javier Milei has been brutally trolled online over a post where he declared a ‘national holiday’ for ‘celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team’. Given that his post came after Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, many claimed Milei had scheduled a victory post and then forgot to delete it. Argentina's President Javier Milei was trolled online for announcing a 'national holiday' for celebrations despite the team's loss in the World Cup finals. (AFP) Lionel Messi and co were outmatched throughout the final with the sole goal form the Spanish side coming in extra time. Messi, whose magic had seen the team through numerous stages of this tournament, appeared muted in the final stage as one of the finest players to grace the game likely bid adieu to the international format. However, off the field, the Argentine president's action has been garnering reactions. Milei had written “WORLD CELEBRATION,” followed by “Given the concern about the celebrations for the achievement reached by the Argentine National Team, I inform the population that, depending on what the Players and the Technical Staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday.”

Many questioned the surprising nature of the post, allowing the Argentine team to choose a public holiday for the celebrations, given they came in second after Ferran Torres' late strike. Milei was trolled by X users who claimed he'd forgotten to delete his scheduled post. Also Read | Lionel Messi's next move after World Cup final heartbreak: Retirement, one last Copa America or something more? Milei trolled over post celebrating World Cup performance One person sharing the post wrote “There is NO celebration. ARGENTINA LOST LMFAO.” Another added “The President of Argentina SCHEDULED a post for if Argentina WINS the FIFA World Cup and FORGOT to delete it. LMFAO, this is PEAK STUPIDITY.”