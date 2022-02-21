UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav wears specs of religion, caste, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he wears spectacles through which he sees religion and caste.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears specs through which he sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass."

Shah has been on an election trail among other BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh to retain its power in the state.

Lashing out at the previous governments led by Opposition parties for the poor law and order during their regime, Shah said, "There was a time when the whole country was taunted for the law and order of UP. SP-BSP-Congress had made a bad condition of law and order in UP. Yogi ji has driven out all the mafia, the bahubalis."

He further remarked that today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there is no 'bahubali' in Uttar Pradesh but only 'Bajrangbali' now.

"SP, BSP, Congress would do appeasement politics, insult the armed forces, would bail out terrorists. While BJP works for the poor, youth, women," Shah said.

Launching a scathing attack on the SP-BSP regime, Shah said, "Uttar Pradesh was considered the epicentre of terrorism and riots under the SP-BSP regime. SP-BSP only saw their caste."

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that only PM Modi's politics of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas can do good to Uttar Pradesh.

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. First three phases of the election have been completed and the voting for the remaining phases will continue on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.