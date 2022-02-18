UP polls: All the way from abroad to cast vote in Prayagraj

Many have flown thousands of miles from abroad to participate in the ongoing festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. In Prayagraj, a few such enthusiastic voters have come from as far away as Zambia, United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to exercise their franchise this poll season.

Sunil Dwivedi is a chairman of an agro input supplying firm in Southern African nation of Zambia. Hailing from Meja area of Prayagraj, he has a house in Naini where his family resides.

“I make it a point to plan my visit home during the elections so that I can vote and have a say in the future of my city, state and country. I see it as my basic responsibility and have been coming to Prayagraj and voting in the legislative and parliamentary polls for years now,” he said.

Similarly, Kareli resident Ajka Zia, a housewife, too has come to her home town Prayagraj from Dubai where her husband works for a private firm. “I came as part of a planned visit to my hometown and would return only after voting on February 27. I believe that having a say in electing the government is a pious task and a vital responsibility that I intend to carry out with my family members on the voting day,” she said.

Another such individual is Nazeer Khan who has been running his own business in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the past many years now. “Aware of the fact that the voting is due in Prayagraj on a February 27, I have booked my flight ticket to return to Saudi Arabia only after the polling day. I see polling day as a celebration of our democracy and essential for it to flourish in our country. I have motivated all my eligible family members to also cast their votes,” Khan said.

Likewise, Tariq Abbasi, a private firm employee from Dammam, a thriving city of Saudi Arabia, is also at his home in Sangam city and is excited to vote in the assembly polls. “I had come home for an essential personal work after taking a break from my work in Dammam a few weeks back. But I came to know that voting is due on February 27 and so immediately I checked my name in the voter list and I am eager to cast my vote as a national duty on polling day,” he said.

