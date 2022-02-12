UP polls: Another poster girl of Cong “ladki hoon....” drive joins BJP

Pallavi Singh, who was among the women who featured in the Congress’ “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (I am a woman and can accept a challenge)” campaign in Uttar Pradesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Saturday.

Before her, two other faces of the Congress’ women-centric poll campaign— Priyanka Maurya and Vandana Singh—launched in the state by party leader Priyanka Gandhi ‘Vadra’ had joined the BJP.

Besides her, Vincent Crowther, the general secretary of Christian Welfare and Development Society, too joined the BJP. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, including Dinesh Bose (Banda), state general secretary of SP’s women wing Madhu Pandey (Auraiya), Subhash Kori, the SP leader from Pratapgarh, Cindrella Kumar, the head of the Christian Community, Kanpur, Mohd Kamal, the city chief of Tehreek Fiqr-e-Millat Foundation, SP Lucknow (north) assembly segment incharge Lata Bansal from Moradabad, ex-district chief of BSP’s Brahmin wing Charu Mishra (Lucknow) were among those who joined BJP.

Welcoming the leaders, former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai, the head of the committee formed to clear new joining in the party, said inspired by the policies of the party and visionary leadership, people from all walks of life were joining the BJP.