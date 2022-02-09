UP polls: Heavy rush on last day of filing papers in Prayagraj region

There was a heavy rush of candidates on the last day of filing nomination for the 22 assembly seats of Prayagraj region’s Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts on Tuesday.

Prominent among those who filed their papers included Pallavi Patel, the Apna Dal (K)-SP combine candidate from Kaushambi’s Sirathu seat, Apna Dal (K) national president Krishna Patel from Pratapgarh district’s Pratapgarh (Sadar) seat and BJP candidate from Allahabad North seat of Prayagraj Harshvardhan Bajpai besides Samajwadi Party’s Richa Singh from Allahabad West seat.

All 22 seats of the region will go to poll in the fifth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly election on February 27. In Prayagraj, prominent candidates who filed their papers included Congress’ Manoj Kumar and Jamuna Prasad of Apna Dal (Sonelal), AIMIM’s Sita Ram, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)’s Ratnesh Kumar Chaudhari and Aam Aadmi Party’s Lallan from Soraon.

Likewise, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Gulam Qadir, SP’s Richa Singh besides AAP’s Sushmita Raghav and Parivartan Samaj Party’s Kamlesh Kumar Singh filed their papers from Allahabad West even as SP’s Ram Dev, Congress’ Ramkripal, Shiv Sena’s Arati Devi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raj Mani filed their papers from Koraon. Similarly, Congress candidate Siddhanath and Mridula Singh of the Jan Adhikar Party among others filed their nominations from Phulpur seat.

In Pratapgarh, 58 candidates filed their papers, including Vijay Pal Saroj of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and two independent candidates Pramod Kumar and Sitaram from Babaganj, Congress’ Yogesh Kumar along with independent candidates Jayesh Singh, Harivansh Kumar and Seema Yadav from Kunda, AAP’s Ajay Yadav among others from Patti, Congress’ Prashant Singh, Jeet Lal of Apna Dal (S) among others from Vishwanath Ganj, AAP’s Ajeet from Rampur Khas, BJP’s Rajendra Kumar and Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (K) among others from Pratapgarh (Sadar) seat.

In Kaushambi, a total of 20 candidates filed their papers, including SP-Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Singh Patel contesting on an SP symbol, BSP’s Mundab Ali, Lokdal’s Rajendra Sonkar and AIMIM’s Sher Mohammad and Rajesh Kumar of Shiv Sena from Sirathu seat while Azad Samaj Party’s Dharmendra Kumar and Rashtra Uday Party’s Lal Bahadur along with four others filed their papers from Manjhanpur assembly constituency. Similarly, Congress’ Talat Azeem, AIMIM’s Mohibbul Haque and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik)’s Anil Kumar Kesharwani among others filed their papers from Chail seat of the district.