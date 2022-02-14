UP polls: Past govts couldn't avenge killing of our jawans by Pak, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday launched an all-out attack on the opposition in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, invoking the third anniversary of Pulwama terror attacks in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick & Harry would enter India from Pakistan & behead our jawans. Govt didn't have courage to do anything. On the other hand, after Pulwama attack, Modi Ji conducted an airstrike across the border," news agency ANI quoted Shah speaking in Jhansi.

Shah was referring to the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on February 26, 2019, destroying terror launchpads in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Shah didn't mince words in attacking Akhilesh over corruption.

Also read | BJP backed by all sects due to issue-based support, PM’s welfare policies: Shah

"Akhilesh feels pain in his stomach when loot money is caught. Piles of cash were recovered in raid on a perfume businessman of SP. Akhilesh said it was a political raid. Let's assume it was a political raid. But what was your relation with that businessman?” he asked the SP supremo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to draught & starvation & over 300 cases of suicide were reported,” Shah further alleged.

Voting for the second phase of UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Full election coverage here