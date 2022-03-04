UP polls: PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi. Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mega roadshow in his constituency Varanasi which goes to polls in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Before the roadshow, PM Modi garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his arrival in his Lok Sabha constituency. The roadshow started from the Maldahiya roundabout and will end at the chowk from where the prime minister will go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offer prayers.

It is the same spot where PM Modi had held his first roadshow after filing his nomination in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

After offering prayers, he will address a rally at the Khajuria village in the last leg of the campaign. The prime minister will spend the night at the Diesel Locomotive Work (DLW) guest house in the city.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.Full UP Assembly election coverage here

