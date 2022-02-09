UP polls: PM Modi’s fresh ‘fake Samajwadi’ & dynast jibe at Akhilesh’s SP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the most direct attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in his interview to news agency ANI. Just a day before first phase of polling, the prime minister repeated his fake Samajwadi jibe at SP, accusing it of practicing dynastic politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Pary in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held some positions. Someone else told me all those of around 25 years in age got the opportunity to contest elections. Is this dynastic politics is a threat for democracy?" Modi told ANI.

Mocking the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, PM Modi invoked a similar tie up between Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi during the 2017 U.P polls

“We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson,” the PM said.

Also read | PM Modi: BJP will win all 5 states, fake Samajwad denotes Parivarvad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them..," the PM added. Buaji refers to Bahujan Samaj Party chief supremo Mayawati.

Hailing the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order in the state, PM Modi said that the goons under current dispensation are surrendering to stay safe in jails.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh begins on Thursday with the first phase of polling scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining phases of polling will take place on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Check full election coverage here