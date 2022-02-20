UP polls: Samajwadi Party govt withdrew cases against terrorists, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched an all out attack on the Samajwadi Party over death sentence to 38 convicts in the 200 Ahmedabad blasts case.

“The Samajwadi Party government withdrew cases against several terrorists accused of terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh. While the terrorists carried out blasts across the state, the SP government didn't allow trials against them,” news agency ANI quoted PM Modi during his poll rally in Hardoi.

“Blasts took places at court premises in Lucknow and Ayodhya in 2007. In 2012, the SP government withdrew case against a terrorist named Tariq Kazmi. But the court foiled the SP government's conspiracy and the terrorist was sentenced to life imprisonment," the prime minister said.

“Both SP and Congress leaders address terrorists like Osama bin Laden as ‘ji’. They even wept on the elimination of terrorists in Batla House encounter,” he added.

The BJP and SP have been involved in a bitter war of words ever since the Ahmedabad court sentenced 38 convicts to death in the 2008 serial blasts case.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been aggressively attacking the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the family members of 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case accused were seen with Akhilesh Yadav asking for votes. Also read: Akhilesh's snub to Yogi Adityanath over links to blast convict remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, accusing the previous government of not cooperating with the Centre in the state's development initiatives between 2014 and 2017.“I regret that these Parivarwadis (dynasts) didn't help my government between 2014 and 17,” he added.Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "During the government run by Mafiawadis (protecting goons), land grabbing was common. The henchmen of these leaders could grab anyone's land. But the double engine government has shut their shops."

Sharpening his dynast jibe, the prime minister also warned voters against exercising their franchises against whom he calls ‘Parivarwadis’.“Those who carry out their misdeeds in the dark, such dynasts can never bring light in the lives of the people,” he said.

Exhorting the voters to get inked in favour of BJP, the prime minister said that the people of Hardoi had made preparations to play Holi twice. “The first Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on March 10. If you want to play Holi on that day, you must make arrangements at polling booth,” he added.

Hardoi goes to polls in fourth phase of UP Assembly elections on February 23. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Full UP Assembly election coverage here

