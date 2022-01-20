UP polls: Samajwadi Party is becoming 'Samapt Party', says deputy CM KP Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 300 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections, according to news agency ANI. The BJP leader also stated that the Samajwadi Party (SP), which is the primary opposition in the poll-bound state, is turning into a ‘Samapt Party’.

“Congress opposing actions on the corrupt people, indicates they favour corruption. Samajwadi Party is becoming a ‘Samapt Party’,” he said.

Maurya added that he is “delighted” to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Sirathu (Kaushambi) constituency.

His statements come amid a massive political tension in the state between the BJP and the SP with several prominent leaders of both parties switching sides. The latest name in this list is Aparna Yadav and Pramod Gupta, younger daughter-in-law and brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who joined the BJP on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Soon after joining the BJP, Gupta took a shot at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating that he has not been following the Samajwadi ideology and has even imprisoned his father.

“SP is giving shelter to mafias and criminals and there is no point in staying in such a party,” the new BJP inductee said, adding that no one is permitted to meet Mulayam.

Following Aparna's joining on Wednesday in Delhi, Maurya targetted Akhilesh by saying that he is unsuccessful even within his family. In another tweet, he wrote that breaking the norms of dynasty or family politics, Aparna has chosen the BJP that functions along the path of nationalism.

“Good people always find the right path for themselves,” Maurya's tweet added.

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, with the counting of votes taking places on March 10. Elections will occur for 403 seats of the state assembly and the BJP is looking to retain power with the SP and the Congress as its primary competitors.

