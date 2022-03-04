UP polls: Will bring back all Indians from Ukraine, promises PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the government's evacuation efforts in bringing back Indians from war-hit Ukraine in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

"You can see the situation in Ukraine. India is working round the clock to bring back all Indian students and other citizens from there. We have already evacuated thousands of students under Operation Ganga," he said at a rally.

"During Covid when our citizens were stuck across the world, we launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring them back. Now via Operation Ganga, we are evacuating students stuck in Ukraine," he added.

ALSO READ| PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi. Watch video

Till now, the government has brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine. A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left the war-hit country and moved to safe zones.

During the rally, the prime minister renewed his attacks on the Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main challenger in the battle for Uttar Pradesh.

"These Parivarwadis (dynasts) have a dark history of looting the state through scams worth crores of rupees. They have a history of freeing terrorists and rioters," he said.

"They (SP) have built only 800 houses for the poor in Mirzapur, but in the last 5 years, our govt has built 28,000 houses for people of Mirzapur. It's my resolution that every poor should have their own house,” Modi added.

Polling for the seventh and the last phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh election coverage here.