UP polls: Yogi Adityanath speaks like a ‘chauraha chaap neta’, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

The battleground Uttar Pradesh continues to heat up after a Twitter war of words between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over Covid-19 management.

The Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on Adityanath over his ‘Suno Kejriwal’ barb, calling him a ‘chauraha chaap neta’ (street-level politician), news agency PTI reported.

“His language against a popular and elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- he said 'Suno Kejriwal'. This kind of indecent language for an elected chief minister reflects that Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the chief minister of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta',” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Singh, who is the AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, also alleged large scale black marketing of essential items during the pandemic in the state.

“He is talking about Covid-19 mismanagement. But if there is any live example of mismanagement, it is taking place under Yogi Adityanath. We have seen decomposed dead bodies floating along river banks in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ballia and Ghazipur, with birds and animals nibbling them. People have not forgotten those images,” Singh said.

An ugly war of words erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Monday said that the Delhi government asked the migrant labourers to leave during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic. After Kejriwal called PM’s statement a blatant lie, Yogi launched an all-out attack on the Delhi chief minister, demanding his apology.

The Twitter spat escalated after Kejriwal hit back at Yogi on the microblogging site.

“Listen Yogi, you just let it be. Dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a harsh and cruel ruler like you,” he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh will witness a seven-phased polling between February 10 and March 7 while the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10.

