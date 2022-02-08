In SP manifesto for UP, Akhilesh pledges to make all farmers debt-free by 2025

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The is called 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra' with a tag line 'satya vachan, atoot vaada' (word of honour, unbroken promise).

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, “I remember that when in 2012 the SP had released its manifesto and then when we formed the government, we held a meeting of all departments related to various promises and fulfilled all those promises. With ‘satya vachan, atoot vaada’, we are going to people with this document as manifesto for 2022".

Yadav said in four years all farmers -- by 2025 -- will be made 'debt free' and ‘krin mukti’ law will be made that would benefit most poor farmers.

Also read | Mamata Banerjee attacks Yogi govt, Akhilesh says BJP plane will not land in UP

The 88-page manifesto promised minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, besides ensuring payment for sugarcane farmers in 15 day. "Will form a corpus for this if required," Yadav said.

"All farmers will get free power for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension arrangments will be made," he added.

The SP chief said an urban employment guarantee Act will be brought on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The former chief minister said there would 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs, including in the police department.

The manifesto also promised free education for girls from primary classes till post-graduation. Also, a ‘Kanya Vidhya Dhan’ scheme will be launched again under which girls clearing their class 12th board exam will get a one-time amount of ₹36,000. It also pledged to give a laptop to all students clearing their class 12 boards.

Akhilesh promises university in Vajpayee's name at native village

Yadav said the ‘Samajwadi Pension’ will be relaunched, under which elderly people, needy women and families in the below poverty level (BPL)-category will get ₹18,000 person every year. "This will benefit nearly one crore families," he said.

Further, the manifesto said Samajwadi canteens and 'kirana' (groceries) stores will be established where poor labourers, masons and destitutes will get ration and other essentials on concessional rates. These canteens will provide ‘Samajwadi Thali’ for ₹10. "The aim of this scheme is to end the hunger problem in the state," the SP president said.

A helpline number for migrant labourers of the state – ‘1890 Mazdoor Power Line’ will be launched, the manifesto added.