Mamata Banerjee attacks Yogi govt, Akhilesh says BJP plane will not land in UP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Covid-19 mismanagement in the state. Addressing a media briefing along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Banerjee urged people to not waste their vote on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming UP assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged that the UP chief minister was busy campaigning in West Bengal when the disastrous second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had hit the country last year.

"So you had come to Bengal to defeat us...where were you when people were dying of Covid," she said.

Speaking on the reports of bodies floating in the river Ganga, Mamata Banerjee asked whether the Uttar Pradesh government didn't have woods to cremate them.

“We revere Ganga ma. And here you threw dead bodies in Ganga. Many dead bodies floated to Bengal. We picked up those bodies and respectfully cremated them. Did you not have wood to cremate the bodies?” she asked rhetorically.

Mamata Banerjee is in Uttar Pradesh in a show of support to the SP-led alliance contesting the assembly elections.

On Tuesday, the BJP released its manifesto for the UP polls after postponing it for two days as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday morning. Banerjee said that the saffron party released its manifesto today on hearing that she would be in Lucknow.

“Don't know if it is a manifesto or 'Moneyfesto',” she said.

The TMC leader asked the BJP to seek forgiveness over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which a Union minister's son is accused of running over protesting farmers.

“Do you have any shame? Farmers were protesting and your minister's son killed farmers by running them over with vehicles. At least seek forgiveness,” she said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cancelled physical rally in Bijnor due to weather conditions, Akhilesh Yadav said that the weather is bad for the BJP.

"BJP's plane will not land in UP now," he said.

