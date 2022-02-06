UP polls: Now, Akhilesh promises varsity in Vajpayee's name at native village

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday promised to construct a university in the name of BJP veteran and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at his native village Bateshwar in Bah assembly constituency of Agra district.

Targeting the ruling saffron camp for declaring a university in Vajpayee’s name, but failing to implement the same, Yadav promised to make Bah a district if his party came to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

He also promised the gathering that he was addressing in Bah to upgrade the Bateshwar fair to international standards and renovate ghats and temples in the area. The former chief minister also said his government would Bah a district.

In his tribute to departed music legend Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier in the day, Yadav said there could be none as great a singer as her. “She had sung songs for decades together. The elders had been listening to her songs on the radio. Whenever the Samajwadi regime comes to power, somewhere in the state, something would be done to make her memories immortal. We Samajwadi stand with family members of the great singer in this hour of grief,” the former chief minister said.

Two-minute silence was observed at the end of Yadav’s public meeting in Bah.