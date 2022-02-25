Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: You vote with your eyes closed, Priyanka tells voters in Amethi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: You vote with your eyes closed, Priyanka tells voters in Amethi

UP Assembly elections: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the voters in Amethi to choose wisely
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a poll rally in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh(ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday came down heavily on the voters in Amethi, the former Grand Old Party bastion. Addressing a poll rally, Vadra told voters they voted with their eyes closed. “You are responsible for your situation. You are misled and then vote with your eyes closed,” she told the listeners gathered at the rally. “Your vote is a very big responsibility. Choose wisely as you may regret for the next five years. It's time for your development,” Vadra said. 

Rahul and Priyanka are in Amethi on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase polls. The campaign is a Congress bid to reclaim the citadel which was unconquered till 2019.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka began her campaign in Amethi by offering prayers at the Sankat Mochan temple. 

RELATED STORIES

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Amethi wherein he launched an all out attack on the Gandhis. 

"The people of Amethi already know that (their) family members (a reference to the Congress) do not belong to anyone. You have been loyal to these families for a very long time. But the moment you voted them away, they started cursing your intellect by going to Kerala," PM Modi said, referring to Rahul Gandhi being an MP from Kerala's Wayanad. 

Considered a Congress bastion since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha, Amethi sent prominent members of the Gandhi family to the lower house. Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi too represented the seat at one point of time. In 2004, Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha from Amethi which he represented till 2019 when he was defeated by the BJP's Smriti Zubin Irani. In fact, the Congress failed to win any of the five seats in Amethi in the 2017 polls.

At least 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Praygraj will vote in the fifth of seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.Complete UP Assembly coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi narendra modi amethi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP