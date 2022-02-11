UP: Rahul, Priyanka, Channi among Cong’s star campaigners for 5th phase polling

The Congress on Friday released its list of star campaigners for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held on February 27. The list included party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other key Congress faces, Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, PL Punia and Deepender Singh Hooda were named in the list (signed by Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik) that was shared on social media as addressed to the Election Commission.

The Gandhi siblings, Channi, Baghel and the other leaders mentioned have also been listed among the party’s star campaigners for the fourth phase of the high-stakes election.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Vadra released the Congress’ poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh wherein the party promised to waive farm loans within 10 days of assuming charge and also provide 20 lakh jobs to people in the state. Also the party promised to reserve 40 per cent of jobs for the state’s women.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi confident of ‘majority’ with ease, pledges sustainable mining

The Congress also pledged to provide ₹3,000 as compensation to farmers who suffered crop damage due to stray cattle. Further, the 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' under which cow dung will be purchased at ₹2 per kg will also be implemented, the manifesto said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the polling concluded on February 10 with an overall voter turnout of nearly 59 per cent. As many as 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts – Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra – went to polls on the first day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The subsequent phases of polling have been scheduled for February 14, 20, 23 and 27 and March 3 and 10. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.