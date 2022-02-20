Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Polls: Like farm laws, Yogi too will go, says Akhilesh
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Like farm laws, Yogi too will go, says Akhilesh

During the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav criticized chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him “Baba Bulldozer,” and saying that the “Baba” would be gone (lose elections) just like the contentious farm laws.
Akhilesh Yadav during an election campaign meeting for UP Assembly elections, in Rudauli on Sunday. (AGENCY)
Akhilesh Yadav during an election campaign meeting for UP Assembly elections, in Rudauli on Sunday. (AGENCY)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Amid polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him ‘Baba Bulldozer’, and said that the “Baba” will be gone (lose elections) just like the contentious farm laws have gone.

“BJP leaders are now learning ABCD. I want to tell them ‘agar Ka-Ka chale gaye, toh Baba bhi chale jaenge” (if the black farm laws were taken back, Yogi will also go back),” said Yadav while addressing a public meeting in Rudauli of Ayodhya district.

By ‘Ka-Ka’ Akhilesh meant ‘Kala Kanoon (black farm law).

He further said, “He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now we were calling him ‘baba chief minister’ but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him ‘Baba Bulldozer’. I did not give this name. It was given by a reputed English newspaper. And when poll results come, the government will change.”

‘Bulldozer’ is a reference to the action taken by the Yogi government to vacate/demolish illegally occupied land and properties using bulldozer.

Akhilesh said similar things in his rallies in Unnao and Barabanki earlier on Sunday before going to Rudauli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out