UP Polls: Like farm laws, Yogi too will go, says Akhilesh

Amid polling for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him ‘Baba Bulldozer’, and said that the “Baba” will be gone (lose elections) just like the contentious farm laws have gone.

“BJP leaders are now learning ABCD. I want to tell them ‘agar Ka-Ka chale gaye, toh Baba bhi chale jaenge” (if the black farm laws were taken back, Yogi will also go back),” said Yadav while addressing a public meeting in Rudauli of Ayodhya district.

By ‘Ka-Ka’ Akhilesh meant ‘Kala Kanoon (black farm law).

He further said, “He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now we were calling him ‘baba chief minister’ but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him ‘Baba Bulldozer’. I did not give this name. It was given by a reputed English newspaper. And when poll results come, the government will change.”

‘Bulldozer’ is a reference to the action taken by the Yogi government to vacate/demolish illegally occupied land and properties using bulldozer.

Akhilesh said similar things in his rallies in Unnao and Barabanki earlier on Sunday before going to Rudauli.