Yogi Adityanth files nomination from Gorakhpur, his first in UP Assembly polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination from Gorakhpur Assembly constituency, his first in a state assembly election. Union home minister Amit Shah, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP UP president Swatantradev Singh were present at the district collectorate office.

"BJP is the biggest organisation in the world. In 2017, the party formed the government in UP. In 2019, when the SP-BSP alliance was formed, political analysts had written off BJP, but under the guidance of Amit Shah, the Mahagathbandhan failed. There is no negative feedback from UP people about the BJP government," Adityanath said.

Addressing the party workers, Amit Shah said the party is going to repeat the history of 2014, 2017 and 2019. "In 2013, I was made the in-charge of UP. BJP won 73 seats in the Lok Sabha election. In 2017, we bagged more than 300 seats. The foundation of good governance was laid under Yogi Adityanath. Today UP is free from the mafia. Either they are in jail or in the list of the opposition parties."

"Modi ji is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh. The people of UP are with the BJP," Amit Shah said.

"When I was made the BJP in-charge (of UP) in 2013, then journalists used to say that I am being sent to a place where the party would perhaps not touch even double digits in elections. However, it was the opposition that did not touch double digits," Amit Shah said.

BJP was the first party to have declared that sitting CM will be contesting in the election following which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that he will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri assembly seat.

This is the first state assembly election for both Adityanath and Akhilesh.

Yogi Adityanath had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times in the past. His constituency will go to vote on March 3 -- in the sixth phase.

Ahead of the nomination filing on Friday, Adityanath offered prayers at Korakhnath temple and performed "Rudrabhishek" and "havan pooja".