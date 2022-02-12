On Dhami's Uniform Civil Code promise in Uttarakhand, Kapil Sibal says it shows two things

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal blasted Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for promising to implement Union Civil Code in the state if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power after the assembly elections. Sibal asked Dhami to not “embarrass your party and yourself” with announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power.

He said such a claim two days before assembly elections shows that the BJP is losing in Uttarakhand and that he needs “some legal advice”.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand chief minister said a committee will be formed to prepare the draft of the UCC to provide equal laws for everyone regarding marriage, divorce, property, inheritance, among others, irrespective of their faith.

"This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens," Dhami said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed the announcement, saying the need for UCC has been long felt to protect the diversity and unique culture of Uttarakhand.

"Thank you Sri @pushkardhami Ji for your commitment to protect the Uttarakhandi identity," Surya tweeted.

Dhami's electoral promise comes amid a raging debate around the right to wear hijab in schools.