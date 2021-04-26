Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 17.95% voter turnout recorded till 9:35am in 7th phase of West Bengal elections
west bengal assembly election

17.95% voter turnout recorded till 9:35am in 7th phase of West Bengal elections

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in the seventh and penultimate phase of the West Bengal elections. The Murshidabad district has reported the highest turnout so far with 19.53%, while Kolkata South reported the lowest so far with 13.07%.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Voters stand in long queues on polling day in West Bengal. The seventh phase of the state assembly elections will witness an intense battle across six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman, and four in Kolkata, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (File Photo / Representational Image)

West Bengal on Monday recorded a voter turnout of 17.95% till 9:35am across 34 constituencies in the seventh and penultimate phase of the state assembly elections. The Murshidabad district reported the highest turnout so far with 19.53%, while Kolkata South reported the lowest so far with 13.07%.

A turnout of 18.77% was reported in Dakshin Dinajpur, 18.87% in Malda, and 17.24% in Paschim Bardhaman.

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections. The phase will witness an intense battle across six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman, and four in Kolkata, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

West Bengal is going through an eight-phased assembly election this year. Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, and April 22, respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

