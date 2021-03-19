IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 25% candidates in 1st phase of Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: Report
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(PTI/ File photo)
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(PTI/ File photo)
west bengal assembly election

25% candidates in 1st phase of Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves: Report

On the education details of candidates, ADR said 96 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12 while 92 (48 per cent) candidates have declared to be graduates or above. Three candidates are diploma holders.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Forty-eight of the 191 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on March 27 or a little over 25 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms.

On the education details of candidates, ADR said 96 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12 while 92 (48 per cent) candidates have declared to be graduates or above. Three candidates are diploma holders.

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 191 candidates, who are contesting in the first phase.

According to their report, about 48 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 42 (22 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 191 candidates, the report said 19 (10 per cent) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 10(56 per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 12(41 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 10 (35 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from AITC, 2 (33 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from Congress, 3 (11 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C) and 1 (9 per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Nine (50 per cent) of 18 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 11(38 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 8 (28 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from AITC, 1(17 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from Congress, 1(9 per cent) out of 11 candidates analysed from BSP and 2(7 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said 12 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 12 candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 19 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Seven (23 per cent) out of 30 constituencies are red alert constituencies by the report. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

On financial status of the candidates, the report said among the major parties 9(31 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from AITC, 4(14 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 2(11per cent) out of 18 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 2(33 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from Congress and 1-1 each candidates from SUCI(C) and BSP have declared assets valued more than 1 crore. "The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase I is 43.77 lakh," the report said.

Among major parties, the report said the average assets per candidate for 29 AITC candidates analysed is Rs. 89.68 lakh, 29 BJP candidates analysed is 85.28 lakh, 28 SUCI(C) candidates have average assets of 21.56 lakh, 18 CPI(M) candidates have average assets of 41.10 lakh, 11 BSP candidates have average assets of 27.07 lakh and 6 Congress candidates have average assets worth Rs. 80.50 lakh.

The report also found that 53(28 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 109 (57 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 29 (15 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years.

Twenty one (11 per cent) woman candidates are contesting in the first phase.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(PTI/ File photo)
The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(PTI/ File photo)
west bengal assembly election

25% candidates in Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:39 PM IST
On the education details of candidates, ADR said 96 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12 while 92 (48 per cent) candidates have declared to be graduates or above. Three candidates are diploma holders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2009 rule ) (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
The 2009 rule ) (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

EC relaxes polling agent rule, says they only need to be voters in constituency

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:32 PM IST
In some places, smaller parties were finding it hard to get polling agents who are enrolled as electors from the same polling station
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been running a 'one-man party' where Bengal leaders are not taken in the loop, alleged Zamirul Hasan. (PTI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been running a 'one-man party' where Bengal leaders are not taken in the loop, alleged Zamirul Hasan. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Major setback for AIMIM, party's Bengal in-charge quits ahead of assembly polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Hasan further said he will support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and all the strong contenders against BJP across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from video posted by ANI on Twitter
Screengrab from video posted by ANI on Twitter
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: BJP workers ransack party office in Malda, demand candidate change

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
The BJP's Bengal unit has been facing protests from its workers over candidate selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
Merchandise of political parties displayed for sale ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections at Burrabazar in Kolkata. Bengal goes to polls on March 27. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO.)
Merchandise of political parties displayed for sale ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections at Burrabazar in Kolkata. Bengal goes to polls on March 27. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

After protests in poll-bound Bengal, both BJP and TMC replace candidates

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:13 PM IST
In embarrassment for the BJP, two of its candidates have said that they had decided not to contest the polls but their names were included in the list without consulting them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari . (ANI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari . (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

'Speaking against PM Modi is speaking against nation': Suvendu Adhikari

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Banerjee said, "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker stitches party flags of TMC, in Howrah, earlier this month. (File photo)
A worker stitches party flags of TMC, in Howrah, earlier this month. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

In Bengal polls, cut money remains an issue against TMC

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:06 PM IST
TMC workers have been accused of taking cut money as commission to help people avail benefits of state-run welfare schemes with rates ranging from between 200 to 25,000 depending upon the benefits availed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
west bengal assembly election

TMC delegation meets Election Commission, raises concerns over 3 issues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The EC has decided that all the polling stations in Bengal would be manned by central paramilitary forces and the state and city police would be deployed 200 metres far from the polling stations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
The upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal will see a tough contest between the BJP and the ruling TMC.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Bid farewell to BJP, don't want to see PM Modi's face', says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee once again made the Dushasana jibe while addressing a public rally in East Midnapore. The Trinamool Congress is facing a challenge from BJP int eh upcoming Assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A wheelchair rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT Photo)
A wheelchair rally in Kolkata, West Bengal. (HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Leaders go all out, campaign on wheelchairs, bullock carts, boats

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Earlier this week, the BJP organised a wheelchair rally in Kolkata to seek justice for over 130 party workers they claimed were allegedly murdered by the TMC. The ruling party has rubbished the allegations several times in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party fielded its vice president Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar Uttar. (PTI PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
The party fielded its vice president Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar Uttar. (PTI PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 157 picks for Bengal elections

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • The list included 19 women, seven Muslims and several actors, folk singers, scholars and footballers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Alleging that the BJP will try to rig the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee asked TMC workers to remain vigilant during and after the eight-phase elections (PTI Photo)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Delhi next on TMC target, says Mamata; issues rigging warning

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:55 AM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee also accused the BJP of stealing TMC’s ‘parivartan’ slogan and remodelling it as ‘asol parivartan’ (real change) for the Bengal elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Bengal’s Purulia district, the PM attacked Banerjee for votebank politics and said that the days of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress were numbered. (PTI)
In Bengal’s Purulia district, the PM attacked Banerjee for votebank politics and said that the days of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress were numbered. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Game over, development begins': PM Modi at Bengal rally

By Joydeep Thakur, Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Kolkata/ Silchar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The PM also targeted the TMC’s election slogan. “TMC says Khela Hobe, BJP says there would be employment, development, education, women and youth empowerment, housing for all, hospitals and schools,” PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night. (PTI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of crucial assembly polls, TMC-BJP clashes rock Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Clashes also broke out at two places in Nandigram constituency – Sonachura and Boyal. At least 10 to 12 people were injured belonging to both the TMC and the BJP. Both the political parties have lodged police complaints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth 18,37,006 and 39,65,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP