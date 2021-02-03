IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda would be launching five mega Parivartan Rath Yatras this month, in the party’s campaign for the crucial assembly elections in West Bengal..

While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar district in north Bengal.

“The modalities of two rath yatras have been finalised. More discussions are being held on the remaining three yatras,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s national general secretary and the party’s in-charge for West Bengal.

Nadda would be then revisiting the state on February 9 when two more rath yatras are scheduled to be launched. The last rath yatra for the Kolkata zone would take off from Kakdwip in south Bengal, but its date is yet to be finalised.

Each yatra would have a 20 - 25 day run and together, they would cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March. Apart from the five yatras, one from each organisational zone of the party, multiple padyatras would also be held.

The party has sought permission from the state secretariat at Nabanna and a letter was sent to the state’s chief secretary on Monday seeking his appointment.

“We have sought permission from the state government. We may move court if necessary and would also think of some alternatives. But as of now, we are waiting for permission,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the party’s unit in West Bengal.

Buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party won 18 of the 42 seats, the BJP has set a target of more than 200 seats in the 294-seated legislative assembly.

Elections could be held in March-April this year and the poll dates could be announced anytime in February, according to officials in the poll panel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The BJP said it will be very particular about leaders’ antecedents and no leader associated with the mafia raj that the state’s ruling party is engaged in will be allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Three poll panel officials transferred in West Bengal ahead of crucial assembly polls

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST
The transfer orders came in around 10 days after the full bench of the EC visited the state to take stock of the poll preparedness
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Uttarbanga Utsab, in Siliguri on Monday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Uttarbanga Utsab, in Siliguri on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
West Bengal is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the poll-bound states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Politically neutral administration needed for holding fair polls: WB Governor

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The officials who are engaged in political activities will have to face the consequences, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state police and the Home Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:20 PM IST
  • PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Only Mamata will be left: Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:39 PM IST
"Mamata Banerjee has done injustice to people of the state. She has taken West Bengal backwards in every sphere. People of the state will never forgive her," Shah said during a rally at Howrah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.(PTI)
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Irani to address Howrah rally in place of Shah, more TMC leader may join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
On Saturday, five TMC leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee - along with actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP in New Delhi at the residence of Shah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angry at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by MP Tejaswi Surya forcibly removed the barricades and entered the varsity campus.(PHOTO CREDIT: BJP.)
Angry at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by MP Tejaswi Surya forcibly removed the barricades and entered the varsity campus.(PHOTO CREDIT: BJP.)
west bengal assembly election

Tejaswi Surya says BJP will form 'clean & transparent' govt in West Bengal

ANI, North 24 Paraganas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Tejaswi Surya today visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple along with BJP MP Soumitra Khan and party workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in West Bengal's Birbhum

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Exactly a week ago, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in a rally earlier this week, had sent a strong message to rebels within the party and had said that some leaders who had amassed huge wealth are now rushing to join the BJP to hide their money
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal Assembly elections: Cong to contest on 92 seats, Left Front get 101

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
india news

'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP