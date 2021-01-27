Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice
- The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
Resignations continued to jolt the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday as Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal, who is believed to be a close aide to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, announced to step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district but decided to remain as the member of the assembly and the party.
The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice and asked him to explain ‘why he discussed internal party affairs with the press’ a source told news agency PTI.
“Party leaders who are eager to work for the people are always stopped by a coterie in the TMC. I have been raising several issues related to development since the Lok Sabha polls but nothing has been done,” he said.
Asked whether he would join the BJP, Ghosal said, “I have no such plans yet.” It must be noted that the Hooghly was one of the districts in south Bengal where the saffron party had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and wrested a seat.
At 2.15 pm, he told reporters that he was not aware of the notice issued by the party leadership. “I am hearing it from journalists. I have not received any letter or message till now,” he said.
State BJP vice-president and Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh, who left the TMC in 2019, said, “Ghosal is a veteran journalist and a good person. If Mamata Banerjee cannot work with a man like him who can she work with?“
