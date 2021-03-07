Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

Actor Mithun Chakraborty said on Sunday said he will join the poll campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal next week. The Bengali icon was welcomed into the BJP’s fold just weeks before the state polls by the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massive rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

“The campaign will begin on March 12. I will join. If you have watched Fatakeshto, you would know,” the National Award-winning actor said, while making a vague reference to his film series when asked about his role in the BJP, according to news agency ANI.

Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days. In the sequel of the movie, he is elevated to the position of a minister but finds himself in a similar situation where he has to fight corrupt colleagues to give back power to the people.

Reference to the Fatakesto film series were made before and after Chakraborty’s formal induction into the BJP. Urged by the crowds present to see Prime Minister Modi, Chakraborty used one of his famous dialogues. “Maarbo ekhane, laash porbe shoshane,” he said in Bengali, which roughly translates to “I will smack you so hard, you will reach the crematorium in no time.” He also used another dialogue where he compared himself to the King Cobra. “Neither am I a jol dhora nor am I a bele bora. I am a pure gokhro. Ek chobolei chhobi (one bite would turn you into a photograph).”

Chakraborty said that it is a dream come true moment for him as he has now become a part of the BJP. He said he was blessed to share the same stage with the 'greatest leader of the world's largest democracy.’ He also said that joining the BJP will allow him to work for the people.

Chakraborty resigned as the Rajya Sabha member in 2016 after his name came up in the Saradha chit fund scam. He had previously been associated with the Trinamool Congress and had also campaigned for them.

Bengal will head to polls on March 27. The elections will he held across eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2. The elections will be held on the following dates - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.