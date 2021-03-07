IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
west bengal assembly election

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal

  • In a brief speech, Mithun Chakraborty asked BJP supporter to have faith in him because he had always done what he had promised.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Actor and former Rajya Sabha member Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Kolkata rally on Sunday afternoon about an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane arrived in the city, stoking speculations that he might become the BJP’s chief ministerial face for crucial assembly polls.

Senior Bengal BJP leaders did not comment on the speculations. “Never before did anyone join the BJP at the Prime Minister’s rally. Since we had to carry out the formality, Chakraborty was welcomed into the party by national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya before Modi Ji’s arrival,” a vice-president of Bengal BJP said.

“We are happy to welcome Mithun Chakraborty into the BJP,” one of the moderators announced over the public address system. However, most of the BJP leaders, who took turns in addressing the audience, did not mention the actor.

The actor arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening reportedly in connection with a shoot. Vijayvargiya visited him at a private residence in north Kolkata late on Saturday night and tweeted photos.

Chakraborty arrived at the Brigade parade Ground, the venue of Modi’s rally, before noon. The crowd cheered as the veteran actor paced up and down the gigantic dais in dhoti and kurta and sporting a salt and pepper beard. He exchanged greetings with BJP leaders and even touched the feet of some veterans.

The 71-year-old Chakraborty delivered a short speech shortly before the PM’s arrival.

"Have faith in your Dada (elder brother). I have always done what I promised. I will keep my word and never abandon you."

He also repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.

"I am about to start my campaign. I know you want to hear my famous dialogue 'Maarbo ekhane, lash porbe soshane' (I will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium) but there is an even better one. 'Ami joldhora noi. Ami gokhro. Ek chhobolei chhobi' (I am not a water snake. I am a cobra. One bite will turn you into a photograph). This will be more appropriate now," Chakraborty said.

During his last visit to Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah clearly said that a “dharti putra” (son of the soil) would be the next chief minister of Bengal, reiterating that his party will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government by winning more than 200 of the state’s 294 assembly seats.

Speculations over Chakraborty started on February 16 when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat met the actor in Mumbai. The meeting lasted for around 90 minutes, sparking speculations in political circles ahead of the Bengal polls.

Chakraborty however told the media that the meeting had nothing to do with politics as he wants to remain an actor. The RSS, too, said the meeting was pending for around two years and had no political connection.

Chakraborty, who was very close to CPI (M) leader and minister Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, chief minister Mamata Banerjee made him a Rajya Sabha member in 2014. He resigned in 2016 citing health issues. TMC leaders, however, say the actor did not like his name being dragged into the Saradha chit fund case in which several ruling party leaders were named as accused.

Chakraborty, who started his career with Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya (The Hunt), for which he received the national award, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in 2015 in connection with the Saradha scam. Chakraborty returned 1.16 crore to the ED. He received the money as brand ambassador of the Saradha group.

Chakraborty first met Bhagwat at Nagpur in 2019. The meeting was described as a courtesy visit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The BJP on Saturday fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.
The BJP on Saturday fielded Adhikari from Nandigram against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.
west bengal assembly election

If Shyama Prasad was not there, India would be an Islamic country: Adhikari

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:04 PM IST
TMC had on Friday released its list of 291 candidates with Mamata Banerjee announcing that she will be contesting from Nandigram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After joining the BJP, Mithun Chakraborty delivered a short speech which was not bereft of his popular antics.
After joining the BJP, Mithun Chakraborty delivered a short speech which was not bereft of his popular antics.
west bengal assembly election

'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
'I do what I say. Dada has never left you,' Mithun Chakraborty said in his first address as a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
Actor Mithun Chakraborty (right) on stage ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI )
west bengal assembly election

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, sparks speculation as party’s CM face in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • In a brief speech, Mithun Chakraborty asked BJP supporter to have faith in him because he had always done what he had promised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari said no one with spine can stay in Trinamool Congress anymore.
Suvendu Adhikari said no one with spine can stay in Trinamool Congress anymore.
west bengal assembly election

'Mithunda has rushed to Bengal because': Suvendu Adhikari at PM's Brigade rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:08 PM IST
'Nobody acknowledges you as Bengal's daughter; you are the aunt of illegal intruders', BJP's Nandigram leader Suvendu Adhikari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's mega rally in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The Prime Minister will be addressing the mega poll rally as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting March 27. This is one of his many rallies planned by the BJP which is aiming to utilise PM Modi's star power to intensify its campaign against the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.
india news

When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
In 2014, Trinamool sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi reaches Brigade ground stage(Persicope/Twitter)
PM Modi reaches Brigade ground stage(Persicope/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

LIVE: 'Why has your scooty taken sudden turn towards Nandigram?' asks PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • This will be PM Modi's first rally in the state since the election commission announced the dates for the assembly election. However, PM Modi has visited the state multiple times in the past few months.
READ FULL STORY
PM Modi's Brigade rally is significant as it will mark the culmination of the BJP's "Parivartan Yatra"
PM Modi's Brigade rally is significant as it will mark the culmination of the BJP's "Parivartan Yatra"
west bengal assembly election

PM to hold rally in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty will attend, says Vijayvargiya

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The BJP is expected to release the candidate list for the first two phases of the state assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in the state from March 27 to April 6, after the rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while announcing the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly election, at her residence in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee to hold 'padyatra' against LPG price hike today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The fuel price hike has been a major issue in the run-up to Assembly elections in West Bengal and other states in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the BJP named Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram, in East Midnapore, where elections are scheduled on April 1.( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
On Saturday, the BJP named Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram, in East Midnapore, where elections are scheduled on April 1.( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu Adhikari to fight Didi in Nandigram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
  • Out of the 57 seats, one seat, Bagmundi in Purulia district, was left for the All Jharkhand Students Union, a BJP ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a star-studded candidate list for 291 assembly seats giving tickets to many actors and sportspersons among others. Some had joined the party less than a month ago.(AP PHOTO).
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a star-studded candidate list for 291 assembly seats giving tickets to many actors and sportspersons among others. Some had joined the party less than a month ago.(AP PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

After denying tickets to legislators, TMC now faces ‘outsider’ barb on home turf

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:59 AM IST
  • TMC leaders including party chief Mamata Banerjee had been desperately trying to brand the BJP as an outsider. Banerjee had said on several occasions, including yesterday when she was announcing the candidates’ names, that Bengal would be ruled only by someone from the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016.(Twitter/@dindaashoke)
west bengal assembly election

BJP fields ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda from Moyna constituency

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24 in the presence of Union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Bengal unit’s vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP leader, who has said he would quit politics if he doesn’t defeat his former boss, added that Banerjee would lose by 50,000 votes. He has made the claim before as well.(ANI Photo)
The BJP leader, who has said he would quit politics if he doesn’t defeat his former boss, added that Banerjee would lose by 50,000 votes. He has made the claim before as well.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Will defeat Mamata in Nandigram, send her back to Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:24 PM IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s comments came soon after he was nominated by the BJP to fight this year’s high-stakes assembly elections in the state from Nandigram, his home turf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Congress releases first list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • Candidates contesting from heavyweight constituencies Kakdwip, Purulia and Bankura among others have been announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
Subhendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal elections from Nandigram seat. (HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here 

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
West Bengal goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP