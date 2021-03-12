Mamata Banerjee suffers bone injuries: How the situation snowballed
Doctors treating West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, 66, on Thursday said she suffered severe “bony injuries” in her left ankle and foot, besides injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck as her supporters blocked roads, burnt tyres and performed prayers in temples and mosques a day after she was allegedly attacked. Here is all you need to know about the situation:
• West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded charges as large-scale protests rocked the poll-bound state over the alleged attack in Nandigram.
• In several districts, clashes were reported between BJP and TMC workers.
• Banerjee went to Nandigram on Wednesday to file her nomination.
• In the evening, she alleged that some people deliberately attacked and injured her.
• A preliminary investigation by the police and a section of the eyewitnesses hinted that the injuries may be the result of an accident.
• The issue snowballed into a political slugfest with the state’s ruling party blaming the BJP for the injuries and the latter accusing Banerjee of orchestrating the incident for sympathy.
• Images of Banerjee being carried by her security personnel and later, lying on a hospital bed with her leg in plaster, dominated the airwaves and popular discussion.
• The state goes to the polls roughly three weeks from now.
• “I appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head… I hope to be back on the field in the next few days,” Banerjee said in a video message from her hospital bed.
• Banerjee, who is seeking a third term as chief minister, said she would not cancel any scheduled meetings and use a wheelchair if needed.
Sticking to Banerjee's version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that "the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…"
After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Elections to Bengal's 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
