Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today

The BJP leader is pitted against chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is now admitted in a Kolkata hospital with ankle injuries after being allegedly attacked. Banerjee filed her nomination on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari during a public rally, in Nandigram on March 10. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, would be filing his nomination today.

Banerjee, who is now admitted in a hospital in Kolkata with ankle injuries after being allegedly attacked, had filed her nomination on Wednesday.

Adhikari is likely to file his nomination around 11.30am. He is also scheduled to hold a public rally later in the day.

“He would first perform puja at the Singhabahini Mandir and Janakinath Mandir on Friday before heading for Haldia where he would be filing his nomination at the SDO office,” said a local BJP leader.

Adhkari’s nomination rally would be led by at least three central ministers; Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Babul Supriyo, said BJP leaders.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee in hospital, TMC manifesto release postponed

Nandigram being his home turf, Adhikari was seen offering pujas in multiple temples and taking part in religious activities, including kirtan and playing dhols, here.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also visited multiple temples before fling her nomination; Jankinath mandir, Parul mandir, and Chandi mandir, to name some.

Both the TMC and the BJP said there was nothing new in political leaders visiting places or worship. “Banerjee visits temples, mazaars and churches on a regular basis. She stays near Kalighat Temple in Kolkata and makes it a point to visit the temple on Poila Baisakh -- the Bengali New Year day. She inaugurates more than 100 Durga Puja pandals every year,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

“There is nothing new in this. In rural Bengal, people regularly visit temples,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal.

However, the Congress has criticised this trend, saying that both the BJP and the TMC -- the ruling party at the Centre and the state respectively -- have failed on the development front and hence, were diverting the attention of the people.

“They (BJP and TMC) have nothing to offer when it comes to education, health, job and shelter. They have failed. So now they have to fight the elections with different agenda. For this you need temple, mosques and churches.

“There is no harm in visiting a temple or a mosque. But, as the two parties have nothing to say on development, they have started a competition to visit temples and other religious institutions,” said Amitabha Chakraborty, Congress leader.

