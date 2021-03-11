Mamata Banerjee in hospital, TMC manifesto release postponed
West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that the release of its election manifesto has been postponed as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been hospitalised after an alleged attack on her a day earlier. Banerjee was scheduled to address a press meet after releasing the manifesto.
Unidentified men allegedly attacked her in East Midnapore district hours after she filed her nomination to contest elections against her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.
Before the alleged attack, Banerjee said the manifesto will be released on Thursday.
Doctors treating Banerjee said she has sustained a severe injury in her left ankle and also has complained of chest pain. “...there were [also] marks of injury in her right shoulder, right forearm, and neck. She was complaining of chest pain and breathing trouble,” said Monimoy Banerjee, the director of the state-run hospital, where the chief minister is admitted.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which seeks to wrest power in West Bengal after emerging as the second-biggest party in the state after the 2019 national elections, has accused Mamata Banerjee of staging a drama for sympathy.
“Even our workers have sustained injuries. They underwent treatment and then returned to give a befitting reply. They did not stage any drama. But she does not have the strength to give a befitting reply anymore and hence only staging a drama. This is her old habit. She has done PhD in drama,” said BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
- Elections to Bengal’s 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
- Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
