West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to the media after she was allegedly pushed by a few people in Nandigram on Wednesday. (ANI)
TMC workers block trains to protest against 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

On Thursday morning, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and workers blocked trains near Kadambagachi station on the Sealdah–Hasnabad line in south Bengal to protest against an alleged attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee on wednesday
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST

On Thursday morning, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and workers blocked trains near Kadambagachi station on the Sealdah–Hasnabad line in south Bengal to protest against an alleged attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee on wednesday.

The chief minister was allegedly attacked by some unidentified men in East Midnapore district hours after she filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly election.

Doctors examining Banerjee said that the TMC chief has a severely injured ankle and chest pains.

While the TMC is scheduled to approach the Election Commission (EC) and voice their protest, the poll panel is also likely to send its observers to the district to take a stock of the law and order situation. The EC has already sought a detailed report from the observers and the state authority on the incident.

“She has a severe bone injury in her left ankle. There were marks of injury in her right shoulder, right forearm and neck. She was complaining of chest pain and had trouble breathing,” said Monimoy Banerjee, director of state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, after a medical board comprising senior doctors examined the chief minister.

The doctors also said that the Mamata Banerjee has been kept under close observation as she was traumatised.

“I was inside the car and greeting the people. They came and banged the door. I sustained injuries on my leg...there were many people. But 4-5 people did it deliberately. This is certainly a conspiracy,” said Banerjee, 66, adding that she would file a complaint with EC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, hit back saying that the TMC leader was staging a drama. While senior BJP leaders alleged that Banerjee was trying to buy sympathy, the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh said that Banerjee has done PhD in drama.

“Even our workers sustained injuries. They underwent treatment and then returned to give a befitting a reply. They didn’t stage any drama. But she doesn’t have the strength to give a befitting reply anymore and hence is only staging a drama. This is her old habit. She has done PhD in drama,” Ghosh told reporters during a cha chakra (tea party) on Thursday morning

He, however, said that an attack on the chief minister is a serious matter and should be probed by the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) while adding that the TMC will not show the courage to order a probe by the central agency.

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) too refused to believe Banerjee’s allegations. They said that Banerjee had made similar claims in the past and said that the incident should be probed.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, Saugata Roy, TMC MP, said on Wednesday night: “We are all deeply concerned. The BJP has stooped to such low levels. Those who are saying such things against a woman chief minister are uncivilised.”

Protests had erupted in several parts of the state on Wednesday night soon after the news of Banerjee sustaining injuries spread. TMC workers blocked roads, burned tyres and shouted anti-BJP slogans.

“They are trying to diminish the police’s authority and establish their own power. The EC is also not being able to take the right decision. We have decided move the EC on Thursday to protest against this and also inform the poll panel about this,” said Partha Chatterjee, state minister and TMC leader.

