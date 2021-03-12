Bengal elections: JMM not to contest, to suppport TMC
Making a formal announcement to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and help to defeat “communal forces”, Jharkhand chief minister and working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren said on Friday his party won’t contest the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal
JMM was earlier preparing to contest in over two dozen seats, especially the tribal dominated seats bordering Jharkhand. Speaking to a private news channel, the chief minister said his party decided to withdraw from the election after being approached by West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee seeking support.
“She had written to me few days ago and we also had a telephonic conversation over the issue seeking support. After discussion with our party president. Our president has decided to support the party which can defeat the communal forces. We have decided we will not contest and support Didi [Mamata Banerje],” said Soren.
Launching his campaign for West Bengal polls, Soren had addressed a rally in Jhargram on January 28. The development had annoyed Mamata Banerjee, who had made public her disappointment with the JMM’s decision then.
Sticking to Banerjee's version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that "the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…"
After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Elections to Bengal's 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
