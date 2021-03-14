Bengal polls: Congress releases 3rd list of 24 candidates
Congress on Sunday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Bengal elections, declaring 34 candidates for the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases.
The party announced five candidates for the third phase, eight candidates for the fourth phase, three candidates for the fifth phase, one candidate for the sixth phase, seven candidates for the seventh phase and nine candidates for the eighth phase.
Congress MLA Isha Khan Choudhury will seek re-election from Sujapur where he had won in 2016. Deba Prasad Roy will go head to head with former chief economic adviser to Centre Ashok Lahiri of the BJP in Alipurduar constituency. Congress leader Abdul Mannan will seek reelection from Champdani and will fight against Dilip Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Arindam Guin of the Trinamool Congress. Sukhbilas Barma will fight from Jalpaiguri, Sankar Malakar will contest from Matigara-Naxalbari, Bhupendra Nath Halder from Malda, Manoj Chakrabarty from Baharampur and Sheikh Saifujjaman from Beldanga among others.
Congress in its second list gave tickets to 14 candidates from the Muslim community and two women candidates. Earlier, the party released two lists of candidates for the first two phases of the polls.
Congress decided to contest on 92 seats and will let coalition partners Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) contest for the rest of the seats. The Bengal elections which will be held over eight phases spanning over a month is set to see an electoral battle between the TMC and the BJP.
Bengal will head to elections on March 27 ending on April 29. The counting of the votes for the 294-seat assembly elections will be held on May 2.
