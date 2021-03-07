Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that 'poriborton' (change) would come, but not in her state, but in Delhi, referring to the Central government. She slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for questioning women's safety in Bengal and asked him to look at BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar.

She was leading a rally in Siliguri in northern Bengal against the Centre's hike in fuel prices, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade parade ground, led by the Prime Minister.

"Poriborton (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar & other states. Women are safe in Bengal," Banerjee said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

This was not the first time the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo hit out at the PM over the issue of women's safety. Addressing a rally in Hooghly on February 24, she had said that even the women leaders in the BJP were not safe.

"He (PM Modi) said women are not safe in Bengal. I ask are the women in BJP safe? Are women safe in UP and MP (both BJP-ruled states)? Even BJP's women leaders are not safe in their own party. We respect all our women. Bengal is the land of mothers," she had said.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a rally in West Bengal's Malda district where he criticised Mamata Banerjee for the deteriorating law and order in the state and also raised the issue of 'Love Jihad'

His comments were branded hypocritical and rebuked by TMC leaders, who advised him to take a look at his own state's track record in women's safety.

"Yet ANOTHER Hathras! The count of dreadful incidents being reported from the @BJP4India-ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet @myogiadityanathis in Bengal?? #BJPHataoBetiBachao," TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted.

Banerjee's rally was scheduled on the same day the Prime Minister addressed a gathering in Kolkata, campaigning for the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rally saw famed actor Mithun Chakraborty join the BJP.