BJP blames TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his 'goons' for murder of party worker

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his party workers for "creating an atmosphere of fear", news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, citing a copy of the written complaint. The saffron camp accused Mondal and his associates of causing the "cold-blooded murder" of a BJP worker.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with Election Commission "against TMC leader Anubrata Mondol and party workers for causing the cold-blooded murder of BJP worker & creating an atmosphere of fear." pic.twitter.com/uoUVUelL0r — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Bapi Ankure, an active worker of the BJP's Bengal unit, was "ruthlessly murdered by goons of the All India Trinamool Congress", the BJP alleged in its written complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer in West Bengal. Ankure was murdered "because of his ideology and political affiliation," the BJP claimed, adding that such an act is "tantamount to the murder of democracy".

The complaint also goes on to name the alleged TMC "goons", led by Mondal — "Fajlul Rahman, Dulal Roy, Sk Shaukat, Mujiur Rahman, Ak Nazir, and others". The BJP accused the aforementioned individuals of terrorising Nirmal Ankure, the father of the deceased, who was said to have lodged a police complaint at Illambazar in Birbhum.

The party said that in West Bengal, there is no space for political dissent or those opposing the TMC to "practice or profess their political affiliations". It urged the EC to look into the matter and take appropriate action regarding the same.

This is not the first time that controversial charges were raised against Anubrata Mondal, the president of the Trinamool's Birbhum district unit. A confidante of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Mondal has been in the eye of a political storm for years over his controversial statements. Two years after the TMC came to power in the state, Mondal was accused in 2013 of delivering an 'inflammatory speech', in which he allegedly incited people to hurl bombs on police and set the houses of the opposition party workers on fire.

Although later acquitted by a court, Mondal was put under 24-hour surveillance by the EC during the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, following repeated allegations from the opposition who feared that the elections in Birbhum would be a violent one unless Mondal was restrained.