BJP counters reports of Mamata Banerjee winning Nandigram, TMC says ‘counting still on’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday dismissed reports of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee defeating BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari from the assembly constituency of Nandigram, as counting of votes continued for the eight-phased assembly elections in the eastern state.

“This is BIG. Mamata Banerjee, the sitting Chief Minister, loses Nandigram. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins by 1622 votes. After this crushing defeat, what moral authority will Mamata Banerjee have to retain her Chief Ministership? Her defeat is a taint on the TMC’s victory,” tweeted Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT cell chief and its co in-charge for the West Bengal assembly elections.

Her defeat is a taint on TMC's victory...





Malviya was responding to reports that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had defeated Adhikari, her former aide, in Nandigram, from where he is the sitting MLA. The margin of her “victory,” it was earlier reported, was around 1,200. Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year, had vowed to defeat his former boss by at least 50,000 votes after she announced her candidature from Nandigram, instead of Bhowanipore, from where she is the incumbent MLA.

The TMC also issued a clarification, posting on its official Twitter handle that “The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate.”

The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate.





"Don't worry for Nandigram, for struggle you have to sacrifice something. I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's OK. Let the people of Nandigram give whatever verdict they want. I accept that," news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying. She added that though she "accepts the verdict," she would move court as she has information that after the declaration of results, "there were some manipulations done."

"Don't worry for Nandigram, for struggle you have to sacrifice something. I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee





Nandigram had emerged as the most high-profile constituency in the assembly elections in West Bengal, which were held between March 27 and April 29. Majority of exit polls had forecast a close fight between the TMC and the BJP.



