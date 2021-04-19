BJP limits rallies to 500 people in West Bengal amid surge in Covid-19 cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday decided to limit the number of people to 500 at election rallies in West Bengal due to recent surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The party decided that rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central ministers will be held in open spaces following Covid-19 preventative measures.

BJP president JP Nadda in virtual meeting with BJP party workers said that they should work towards ensuring that every booth is coronavirus free and asked them to set up Covid-19 helplines in every state in order to help people. During the meeting the party also set the objective to distribute 60 million masks and sanitisers in West Bengal.

The party faced criticism from the main electoral rival Trinamool Congress as well parties in the opposition for holding large rallies in West Bengal.