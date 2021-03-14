BJP wave in West Bengal, asserts UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
- Claiming that the days of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are numbered, Maurya said, "Do maee, didi gayee (May 2, Didi's government gone)."
Asserting that the wave of public support in favour of the BJP is much stronger in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the party will cross the 200-seat mark in the poll-bound eastern state.
"For the past three months, I have been touring West Bengal from the election point of view and interacting with members of the public, party office bearers and workers. Based on the feedback gathered, I can say that the wave of public support is in favour of the BJP in West Bengal this time, much stronger than the one which swept Uttar Pradesh during the 2017 Assembly elections," he told PTI.
Claiming that the days of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) are numbered, Maurya said, "Do maee, didi gayee (May 2, Didi's government gone)."
Drawing a comparison between Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the BJP leader said people of the poll-bound state will reject the “buaa-bhatijaa” duo (of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) like the way UP rejected the “buaa-bhatijaa” (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
On the support extended by non-BJP parties to the TMC, Maurya, who is campaigning for the BJP in around 35 assembly seats, said, "The sole aim of these parties is to stop the BJP from coming to power because if the BJP comes to power, their chances of staging a comeback will virtually end. Even if anti-BJP political parties extend support to 'Didi' (Banerjee), she will not be able to escape (from defeat), as the people (of West Bengal) have made up their minds.”
He also targeted the TMC supremo over not raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogan.
"Why does 'Didi' get disturbed by Jai Shri Raam slogan?... it is solely because of politics of appeasement and to gather the votes of infiltrators…,” the deputy CM said.
Banerjee had recently declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rebutting claims that 'Didi' was still a craze in poll-bound West Bengal in terms of posters and banners, Maurya said, "In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, posters and banners of the Samajwadi Party were seen the most, but the BJP emerged as victorious. This time, hoardings of the Trinamool Congress are most visible because they have misused the government machinery.
"But, I feel that elections are not won by banners and posters. People want to get rid of Trinamool Congress and 'Didi', and want a BJP government. They want to show their faith, which they had reposed in the prime minister," he added.
West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
PTI NAV SRY
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t try to stifle me: Mamata fires fresh salvo against BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP
- Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari objects over Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah explains technical glitch in helicopter, says 'it wasn't a conspiracy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'
- Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack: Star campaigners should adhere to security protocol, says EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Your pain is more than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia
- “Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was an accident, shouldn’t tarnish polls: Gadkari over alleged attack on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once India's leader, now entangled in 'goondaraj': Amit Shah on Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy resigns from party
- West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB will get ₹1 lakh crore road projects with 'double engine' govt says Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah’s helicopter develops technical snag ahead of public rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah slug it out in election rallies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big names to lead Bengal campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economist and journalist among main contenders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox