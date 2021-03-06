BJP fields ex-cricketer Ashoke Dinda from Moyna constituency
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday its leader and former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda will contest from the Moyna constituency in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district in the assembly elections to be held later this month. In Moyna, Dinda will fight the Trinamool Congress’ Sangram Kumar Dolai, who has been a sitting legislator since 2016. Dinda was inducted into the BJP on February 24 in the presence of Union minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Bengal unit’s vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.
“I feel blessed to announce that I have been given an opportunity by @BJP4India to serve the people of this state.I would want to thank @narendramodi Ji , @AmitShah Ji , @SuvenduWB Dada and the entire team for showing faith in me,” Dinda tweeted after his induction.
Dinda had announced retirement from all formats of cricket on February 2. He had represented India in 13 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine T20s, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. He had also played in the Indian Premier League (India) for teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Pune Warriors India
On February 24, Dinda’s teammate and close acquaintance Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool and will be contesting from the Shibpur constituency, which has been the TMC’s stronghold since 2011.
The BJP released the list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of the election a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its 291 nominees for all eight rounds. Elections in Bengal will take place from March 27 to April 29 for the 294 constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.
