IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Brigade rally: Massive gathering at Left-Cong-ISF rally in Bengal | 10 points
Supporters during Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata,(PTI)
Supporters during Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata,(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Brigade rally: Massive gathering at Left-Cong-ISF rally in Bengal | 10 points

Supporters gathered by the lakhs to support the alliance. The introduction of the ISF has turned the election from a bi-partisan battle to a triangular face-off involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:17 PM IST

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance kicked off their campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections on Sunday with a mega rally at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Ground. The venue has been popularised by the state's Left Front for hosting massive rallies over the years.

Supporters gathered by the lakhs to support the alliance. The introduction of the ISF has turned the election from a bi-partisan battle to a triangular face-off involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was scheduled to partake in the event, could not be in attendance over health concerns but penned a heartfelt letter for the supporters.

The rally was attended by eminent leaders like the Indian Secular Front (ISF) chief Abbas Siddiqui, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Here are 10 notable points from the Left-Congress-ISF Brigade rally:

*ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui said that the alliance would defeat BJP and "its B-team Mamata Banerjee". He said that the TMC supremo has unleashed anarchy upon the state and that they would pay for it in the polls.

*Despite joining forces with the Congress, Siddiqui's ISF and the Grand Old Party stand in murky waters. The seat-sharing between the two has not yet been decided, and Siddiqui said, alluding to the Congress, that he was not in the partnership for any kind of appeasement, but to get his "rightful claims".

*Asserting that the battle for Bengal was no longer a two-party affair, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the massive gathering at Brigade was proof of the alliance's strong chance of winning power. "But in the future, there will not be any BJP or TMC. Only the grand alliance will remain," he said.

*Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that both TMC and BJP were trying to divide the people. He said that India had to be saved from BJP, and Bengal from, TMC.

*Baghel attacked Narendra Modi over his decision to railway stations and airports, saying that the BJP had become the 'West India Company', selling everything to two entities, without naming anyone. He also criticized Modi over rising fuel prices and naming the Motera cricket ground after himself.

*Shifting his focus to Mamata Banerjee, Baghel said that while anyone who spoke up against Modi was termed anti-national, anyone who spoke up against Banerjee in Bengal was termed anti-government. He also slammed the TMC supremo for reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by only Re 1.

*CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that in case of a hung assembly, Mamata would not hesitate to join hands with the BJP to form the government.

*Yechury termed the fight between BJP and TMC as a "mock fight", claiming that the former was using money from the PM CARES fund to "buy" leaders during the time of elections.

*The CPI(M) general secretary said that the TMC had to be defeated first in order to halt the communal bandwagon of the RSS-BJP. He also said that both parties were using religion to divert the attention from the problems being faced by the people of the country and the state.

* Yechury claimed that what the BJP was doing with the farmers, the TMC was doing with the youth of Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 left front congress brigade
Close
Supporters during Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata,(PTI)
Supporters during Left-Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) joint rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, at Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata,(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Brigade rally: Massive gathering at Left-Cong-ISF rally in Bengal | 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Supporters gathered by the lakhs to support the alliance. The introduction of the ISF has turned the election from a bi-partisan battle to a triangular face-off involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISF joining the Left-Congress alliance has given it an edge in the West Bengal election. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
The ISF joining the Left-Congress alliance has given it an edge in the West Bengal election. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
west bengal assembly election

People will teach Mamata a lesson in assembly polls for her arrogance: ISF chief

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The ISF, floated by influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district's Furfura Sharif last month, is against the politics of appeasement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
west bengal assembly election

India needs to be saved from BJP, Bengal from TMC, says Chattisgarh CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:16 PM IST
"Both the BJP and TMC are trying to divide the people. The country has to be saved from one and Bengal has to be rescued from the other," he said, addressing the mega rally of the Left-Congress and newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) at the Brigade Parade Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babul Supriyo admitted that the post should not have gone from his official page, but said it was a trending meme. He did not create it.(PTI)
Babul Supriyo admitted that the post should not have gone from his official page, but said it was a trending meme. He did not create it.(PTI)
india news

'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Accepting that the post should not have been shared from his account, the BJP minister said he would not learn the definition of 'misogyny' from TMC, Left or the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall 143 companies of CAPF have come to West Bengal so far. (AP File Photo )
Overall 143 companies of CAPF have come to West Bengal so far. (AP File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls 2021: Special police observer Vivek Dubey to reach on Sunday

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:54 AM IST
At least 18 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached West Bengal on Saturday as part of the ongoing deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for the assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A complaint has also been lodged in this regard in the Phoolbagan police station.(Twitter. Representative image)
A complaint has also been lodged in this regard in the Phoolbagan police station.(Twitter. Representative image)
west bengal assembly election

BJP says TMC vandalised poll campaign cars, party hits back

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. According to the BJP, TMC workers entered the godown and vandalised at least seven vehicles meant for their ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ (Target Golden Bengal) campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We think there is a political touch to this because a BJP delegation met the state’s chief electoral officer on Saturday,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.(File photo. Representative image)
"We think there is a political touch to this because a BJP delegation met the state’s chief electoral officer on Saturday,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.(File photo. Representative image)
west bengal assembly election

EC’s transfer of two IPS officers in Bengal sparks fresh slugfest

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Senior IPS officer Jawed Shamim, who was serving as the additional director general of police, was transferred as the director general (DG) fire services, and DG (fire services) Jag Mohan will take his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.(PTI Photo)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Cong yet to form alliance with Indian Secular Front, says Adhir

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
"Initially, Congress & left alliance was smooth, then Indian Secular Front (ISF) entered into the electoral arena and expressed their desire for an alliance. Left has already forged an alliance with them but Congress still has not been able to do it," Chowdhury said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trying to engage the TMC in a poster-war, the BJP on Saturday released a poster featuring nine of its prominent women leaders. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Trying to engage the TMC in a poster-war, the BJP on Saturday released a poster featuring nine of its prominent women leaders. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter not an aunt,’ says BJP in a dig at TMC’s poll slogan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Earlier this month, the TMC had launched its campaign slogan - ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ – with an eye on women voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darjeeling will go for the polling in the fifth phase on April 17.(PTI file photo)
Darjeeling will go for the polling in the fifth phase on April 17.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly elections: Polling stations in Darjeeling increased

ANI, Siliguri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:59 PM IST
In the last polls, there were 1,413 polling stations and now it has been increased to 1,719.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said he was surprised that no protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has died despite the capital’s bitter cold.(HT File Photo)
President of BJP’s Bengal unit Dilip Ghosh said he was surprised that no protester at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has died despite the capital’s bitter cold.(HT File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Will ensure single-phase poll if voted to power: Bengal BJP president

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:02 PM IST
"The eight-phase poll in the state is to ensure a free and fair election. Political violence unleashed by the TMC is rampant in the state," Ghosh said during a 'chai pe charcha' (discussion over tea) session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
west bengal assembly election

'Didi is agitated because...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jab at Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:58 PM IST
"Assembly poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal. A BJP wave is prevailing there. Mamata 'didi' is frightened and furious too," the MP chief minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.(PTI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election: How Mamata Banerjee emerged as a giant killer in 2011

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The Left Front - a coalition of communist parties - which kept its tight grip on West Bengal since 1977 was dethroned as Banerjee capitalised on the strong anti-incumbency wave blowing in the state in the aftermath of the Nandigram agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 PM IST
In his first tweet since December 21 last year, Prashant Kishor also echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in saying that ‘Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter.’ Kishor is working with Banerjee and her TMC for the upcoming assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopkeeper displays campaigning material of political parties for sale for West Bengal assembly elections 2021, in Kolkata on Friday.(AFP Photo)
A shopkeeper displays campaigning material of political parties for sale for West Bengal assembly elections 2021, in Kolkata on Friday.(AFP Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Schedule in north Bengal where BJP had jolted TMC in 2019

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats and BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah has announced that his party will oust the TMC government by winning more than 200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac