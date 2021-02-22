CBI serves notice on TMC MP’s wife, kin before polls
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday visited the south Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee to serve notice to his wife for questioning in connection with a coal smuggling case. The agency has also summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir, for questioning in the case.
His wife, Rujira Banerjee, was not in the house when the five-member CBI team arrived around 2pm, according to people aware of the developments.
The notice, served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said a CBI team would come to Banerjee’s residence and question his wife at 3pm on Sunday.
Also Read | 'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife
At 4.19pm, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted a photo of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence. “At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down,” he wrote in the tweet.
While Banerjee’s wife Rujira is yet to respond to the CBI summons, his sister-in-law has agreed to join the CBI investigation on Monday.
The case, registered on November 27 last year, pertains to the theft of coal from the mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd.
“A CBI team did go Abhishek’s home but they could not serve any notice. The team went back. The officers said they would come again. It is known that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will try to scare us before the polls. We are not worried,” said TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy.
Assembly elections in the state are due to be held in March- April.
“This is part of a well-prepared script. The entire BJP leadership has targeted the chief minister and Abhishek Banerjee. If the CBI is so keen in cracking cases why doesn’t it arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in the Narada case or Suvendu Adhikari in the Saradha chit fund case. Both are suspects,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said: “The CBI probe will unearth the involvement of more TMC leaders in different scams. The entire state knows that ruling party leaders are involved in the coal scam.”
On December 31 last year, the CBI raided three residences of businessman and TMC’s youth front general secretary Vinay Mishra in connection with the coal smuggling case. Mishra is missing since then and has been declared an absconder by the agency. Another prime suspect, Anup Majhi, alias Lala, is also absconding.
The notice to Banerjee’s family members from the central agency came a day before a court in Kolkata is due to hear a defamation case filed by him against Union home minister Amit Shah.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI serves notice on TMC MP’s wife, kin before polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics
- Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter
- Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Born and brought up in Bengal’: Amit Shah on poll-bound state’s next CM
- Shah talked of the BJP’s yet to be named chief ministerial candidate while criticizing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for branding BJP leaders visiting Bengal from other states as bohiragato or outsiders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah
- Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb attack on Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox