IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife

  • The CBI served notice to Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST

“A tiger cub is not scared of fighting cats and rats… We have stood before guns,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee retorted at a public event on Sunday evening, hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the south Kolkata residence of her nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee and served notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.

“Muscle flexing or threats of jail sentence cannot scare us. We have stood before guns in the past. We won’t be scared of fighting rats. I will not surrender as long as I am alive. You cannot break our spine. A tiger cub is not scared of cats and rats,” Banerjee said at the cultural event in Kolkata on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira, was not present at the Harish Mukherjee Road building, named Santiniketan, when the five-member CBI team arrived around 2 pm on Sunday. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have two children, a boy and a girl.

Abhishek Banerjee, too, retaliated by taking to Twitter and saying that he will not be "cowed down" while the TMC leadership alleged that the CBI is working under instructions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the assembly polls to be held in March-April.

Banerjee tweeted an image of the notice that CBI additional superintendent of police Umesh Kumar left at his residence.

Also read: India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence


"At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," he tweeted.

The notice, served under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC), said a CBI team would come to his residence and question his wife at 3 pm. The case was registered on November 27 last year. CBI officials said they have plans to question Rujira Banerjee on Monday morning.

“It is known that the BJP will try to scare us before the polls. We are not worried,” said TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy.

The CBI team's visit raised the political heat when CM Banerjee spoke strongly at the event held on the occasion of International Mother Language Day which coincides with Bhasha Diwas, or language day, observed in Bangladesh on February 21 to honour Bengali, the state’s official language.

Without naming the BJP, the chief minister said, “I speak with such pride because I speak in Bengali. The language gives me the courage. Today, on the 21st, let us throw a challenge for 21 (the year). I will be the goalkeeper. I will fight even if I am thrown in jail. We must win. Don’t try to hurt Bengal… Bengal will witness a new sunrise.”

The chief minister criticised the Centre for not acting on the state’s request to rename West Bengal as ‘Bangla’ and alleged that her state is facing a stepmother-like treatment.

“We are told that the word Bangla sounds similar to Bangladesh. How in that case Punjab should be renamed since there is a Punjab in Pakistan too… Our state is always shown in a bad light. There is always an effort to crush our spine,” said Banerjee.

TMC leaders also upped the ante during the day.

“If the CBI is so keen on cracking cases why doesn’t it arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in the Narada case or Suvendu Adhikari in the Saradha chit fund case? Both are suspects,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh who himself spent around two years in jail custody as a suspect in the Saradha case.

On December 31, the CBI raided three residences of businessman and TMC’s youth front general secretary Vinay Mishra in connection with the coal smuggling case. Mishra is missing since then and has been declared an absconder by the agency.

Abhishek Banerjee is the president of the TMC’s youth wing. On July 20, he appointed 15 general secretaries, including Mishra.

It is alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand crores of rupees, have been sold in the black market over several years by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal where the Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines. Another prime suspect, Anup Majhi, alias Lala, is also absconding.

In early December, the CBI also raided the home and office of Ganesh Bagaria, a Kolkata-based chartered accountant.

The agency has not made any official statement before the media till date.

Ever since the probe started in September, the BJP has been alleging that the money from the sales was whitewashed through shell companies and siphoned into the funds of the ruling party. The BJP has also alleged that the main beneficiary is Abhishek Banerjee.

“The CBI probe will unearth the involvement of more TMC leaders in different scams. The entire state knows that ruling party leaders are involved in the coal scam,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjeee
Close
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Not scared of rats': Mamata Banerjee after CBI seeks to question nephew’s wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The CBI served notice to Trinamool TMC Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
File photo: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
kolkata news

'Wont' be cowed down,' says Abhishek Banerjee as CBI seeks to question wife

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • The agency sought to serve notice to his wife for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned PM Modi and BJP in his first public meeting in 8 months.(PTI)
kolkata news

Won't be cowed down: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI summons to wife in coal theft case

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A CBI team on Sunday reached Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata and served notice to Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula, asking her to join the probe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.(Twitter/narendramodi)
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.(Twitter/narendramodi)
kolkata news

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The prime minister will flag off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the run-up to the elections, Abhishek Banerjee's name has been dragged into an alleged coal theft case. (PTI)
In the run-up to the elections, Abhishek Banerjee's name has been dragged into an alleged coal theft case. (PTI)
india news

CBI team reaches Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal theft case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:50 PM IST
BJP had earlier accused that Abhishek also received kickbacks through party's youth leader Vinay Mishra who was appointed by Abhishek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

‘Pamela Goswami’s father says she’s a drug addict’, Kolkata Police claim

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Pamela Goswami, a former fashion model and small-time actress, was remanded in police custody till February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agencies feel the bomb that exploded at the station on Wednesday could not have been made by local miscreants in Murshidabad.
Agencies feel the bomb that exploded at the station on Wednesday could not have been made by local miscreants in Murshidabad.
kolkata news

Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner

By Sreyasi Pal, Tanmay Chatterjee, Behrampore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • A security alert in reference to all stations in the Malda division of the Eastern Railway including Nimtita was sounded before the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday. (pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
“I want a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe. BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who is close to Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy. I have all evidence,” Goswami, , the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said while she was being taken to the court on Saturday. (pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

Drugs case: Pamela accuses BJP colleague of conspiracy

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Police arrested the 29-year-old from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday and allegedly recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth around 10 lakhs, from her possession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
The BJP’s Bengal spokesperson said that Pamela Goswami may have been framed.(pamela.goswami.5/Facebook Photo )
kolkata news

Who is Pamela Goswami? BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Pamela Goswami is the state secretary of the BJYM, who actively posts updates on social media and shares pictures of party events being held across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2 youth leaders from the BJP Yuva Morcha have been arrested with 100 gms of cocaine in Kolkata. (HT Archive/For representational purposes only)
2 youth leaders from the BJP Yuva Morcha have been arrested with 100 gms of cocaine in Kolkata. (HT Archive/For representational purposes only)
kolkata news

2 BJP youth leaders caught with 100 grams of cocaine in Kolkata

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:42 AM IST
A person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Government Hospital where she met state labour minister Jakir Hossain, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO).
kolkata news

No arrests made in bomb attack on TMC minister; SIT collects evidence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Hossain, who is the minister of state for labour, was critically wounded in a blast on Wednesday when he went to the Nimtita railway station to board a train to Kolkata. At least 26 others were also injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
kolkata news

PM Modi, Shah focus on Bengal’s glorious past on election eve

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:40 PM IST
  • During his long speech, the prime minister talked of Shivaji, whose birth anniversary was celebrated during the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal also expressed his condolences on the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita railway station.(PTI File Photo)
kolkata news

Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in poll-bound Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The Railway minister inaugurated a second foot over-bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and an executive lounge at Sealdah station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veterinarians said that they suspect the deaths to be caused by a viral infection. (HT file photo)
Veterinarians said that they suspect the deaths to be caused by a viral infection. (HT file photo)
kolkata news

Over 200 dogs found dead in 3 days in Bengal town triggering panic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:31 PM IST
While 60 dogs died on Tuesday, 97 were found dead on Wednesday and 45 on Thursday, they said. Bishnupur's civic body chief Divyendu Bandyopadhyay said the matter has been informed to the district authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP