Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Congress candidate dies due to Covid-19 at Kolkata hospital
Haque died around 5 am, sources told PTI(HT Archives. Representative image)
west bengal assembly election

Congress candidate dies due to Covid-19 at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, the sources said.

Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

