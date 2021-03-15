'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday charged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) took corruption in West Bengal to 'another level,' promising people that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the eastern state, 'you will not be troubled by corruption and syndicate.'

"The people of Bengal had replaced the Communist regime with the TMC hoping it will change the situation and bring an end to their problems. They hoped that political violence would stop. But it didn't happen. Corruption was taken to the next level by the TMC. If you form the BJP government in West Bengal, you will not be troubled by corruption and syndicate," Shah said while addressing a rally in Bengal's Bankura district, according to news agency ANI.

Shah also questioned allegations of an 'attack' by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "Recently, Mamata didi has been injured. TMC workers are saying it is part of some conspiracy. However, the Election Commission says it was just an accident. I want to ask Didi, who is injured and is going around in a wheelchair, does she know about the pain of the 130 mothers who have lost their children due to political violence?" he said.

Banerjee was injured in Nandigram on March 10 hours after filing her nomination from the assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly elections. Both Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) called it a 'conspiracy' against her, though, on Sunday, the Election Commission ruled that her were injuries were, in fact, due to an accident.

Continuing his attack on the TMC, Shah said that at one time, Bengal used to contribute 25% of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but today it has fallen to an unprecedented low.

The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to build a Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) and the BJP will provide modernised houses to everyone.

"After the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will buy 49 forest products on Minimum Support Price (MSP) from tribals. That will help them economically. We have decided that we will supply water to 39,000 hectares of land," Shah added.

Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister was scheduled to address a public meeting in Jhargram as well, but was forced to speak virtually after his helicopter developed a technical snag.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.