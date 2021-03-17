Don't vote for BJP, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma': Mamata Banerjee

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the voters not to vote for the saffron party as then they would not be able to follow their 'dharma' (religion).

"Don’t vote for BJP otherwise, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma'. You will have to say 'Jai Shree Ram', you will not be able to say 'Jai Siya Ram'. Lord Ram used to worship Maa Durga because she is much bigger in stature," Banerjee said in Jhargram, according to news agency ANI.

Jhargram witnessed a BJP wave in 2019 with the party winning four Lok Sabha seats in the region.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that the BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the state assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Jhargram's Gopiballavpur, the TMC supremo alleged that earlier it was CPI(M) which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.

"I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same. However, the people of CPM have now become BJP. Some of the traitors, greedy people have also joined the BJP," Banerjee said, according to news agency ANI.

She was injured while campaigning in West Bengal's Nandigram district on March 10.

The West Bengal assembly election will begin from March 27 and will be held in eight phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.