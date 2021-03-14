IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / EC may take a call on Bengal reports today
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC may take a call on Bengal reports today

The state government submitted a second report to the EC late on Saturday, after the poll panel termed the first one “sketchy” and asked state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:49 AM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to take a call on Sunday on the reports submitted by the West Bengal chief secretary and two special poll observers on the injuries sustained by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during an event in Nandigram on March 10, an official familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The state government submitted a second report to the EC late on Saturday, after the poll panel termed the first one “sketchy” and asked state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it. “The ECI had sought some supplementary information. We have sent a supplementary report on Saturday,” said Bandopadhyay.

“The Commission will take a decision tomorrow (Sunday),” the official told news agency PTI.

On March 10, Banerjee alleged that 4-5 men attacked her though some eyewitnesses suggested that her car may have hit a pole jutting out of the road. On Friday, a five-member team of TMC parliamentarians met EC in Delhi and alleged that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that the first report suggested that the CM was standing on the footboard and something happened because of which the door closed and Banerjee was injured. It, however, didn’t mention specifically what exactly happened.

Based on the lapses pointed out by the poll body, a second report has been submitted detailing Banerjee’s itinerary, the places she visited and the number of security personnel deployed, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee west bengal assembly elections 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC may take a call on Bengal reports today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The state government submitted a second report to the EC late on Saturday, after the poll panel termed the first one “sketchy” and asked state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior police official had said that the report suggested that the chief minister was standing on the footboard and that something happened because of which the door closed and Mamata Banerjee was injured. (ANI PHOTO).
A senior police official had said that the report suggested that the chief minister was standing on the footboard and that something happened because of which the door closed and Mamata Banerjee was injured. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Bengal govt sends 2nd report to EC on Nandigram incident that left CM injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • Despite the state’s ruling party alleging that it was a deliberate attack on the CM by 4-5 men and a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill her, none were arrested even after four days of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a Mahapanchayat against the 3 farm laws near Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a Mahapanchayat against the 3 farm laws near Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges voters in Nandigram not to vote for BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Way back in 2007-2008, Nandigram had become the epicentre of a farmers' movement that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power in the state in 2011 uprooting the 34 years of Left Front regime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29.(ANI Photo)
Elections to West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Save Bengal, don't vote for BJP': Rakesh Tikait appeals to Bengal voters

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST
  • The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a mahapanchayat earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday in poll-bound Bengal. (ANI PHOTO).
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday in poll-bound Bengal. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says attack on Mamata was ‘tipping point’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • This is the first time that a national level BJP leader has joined the TMC. Sinha’s joining came as a breather for the TMC just ahead of the elections. This also comes at a time when more than 30 sitting and former legislators have abandoned the ruling TMC in West Bengal to join the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint: Dilip Ghosh

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST
We have waited for long for an opportunity to come to power in the state. This is our mission and challenge," said Dilip Ghosh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Mamata wanted to be taken hostage': Yashwant Sinha's claim on IC 814 hijack

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Yashwant Sinha ‘disclosed’ the information after his induction into Mamata Banerjee’s TMC on Saturday. He described the alleged attack on Banerjee earlier this week as a ‘tipping point’ in his decision to join her party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilip Ghosh was in Delhi to attend a meeting at the residence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda(PTI File Photo )
Dilip Ghosh was in Delhi to attend a meeting at the residence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Dilip Ghosh’s statement comes days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Banerjee announced her candidature from the Nandigram assembly constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
After the incident, the ECI sought a report from the state government and appointed two poll observers for the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is wheeled out after being discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
In the memorandum, the TMC has made allegations against Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly polls.(AP)
west bengal assembly election

BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The BJP delegation met poll panel officials hours after a six-member group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the EC demanding a high-level probe into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram that led to her injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally ahead of assembly elections in Nandigram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP