EC may take a call on Bengal reports today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to take a call on Sunday on the reports submitted by the West Bengal chief secretary and two special poll observers on the injuries sustained by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during an event in Nandigram on March 10, an official familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The state government submitted a second report to the EC late on Saturday, after the poll panel termed the first one “sketchy” and asked state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it. “The ECI had sought some supplementary information. We have sent a supplementary report on Saturday,” said Bandopadhyay.

“The Commission will take a decision tomorrow (Sunday),” the official told news agency PTI.

On March 10, Banerjee alleged that 4-5 men attacked her though some eyewitnesses suggested that her car may have hit a pole jutting out of the road. On Friday, a five-member team of TMC parliamentarians met EC in Delhi and alleged that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that the first report suggested that the CM was standing on the footboard and something happened because of which the door closed and Banerjee was injured. It, however, didn’t mention specifically what exactly happened.

Based on the lapses pointed out by the poll body, a second report has been submitted detailing Banerjee’s itinerary, the places she visited and the number of security personnel deployed, the official added.