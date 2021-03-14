EC may take a call on Bengal reports today
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to take a call on Sunday on the reports submitted by the West Bengal chief secretary and two special poll observers on the injuries sustained by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during an event in Nandigram on March 10, an official familiar with the development said on Saturday.
The state government submitted a second report to the EC late on Saturday, after the poll panel termed the first one “sketchy” and asked state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate it. “The ECI had sought some supplementary information. We have sent a supplementary report on Saturday,” said Bandopadhyay.
“The Commission will take a decision tomorrow (Sunday),” the official told news agency PTI.
On March 10, Banerjee alleged that 4-5 men attacked her though some eyewitnesses suggested that her car may have hit a pole jutting out of the road. On Friday, a five-member team of TMC parliamentarians met EC in Delhi and alleged that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.
A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said that the first report suggested that the CM was standing on the footboard and something happened because of which the door closed and Banerjee was injured. It, however, didn’t mention specifically what exactly happened.
Based on the lapses pointed out by the poll body, a second report has been submitted detailing Banerjee’s itinerary, the places she visited and the number of security personnel deployed, the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC may take a call on Bengal reports today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal govt sends 2nd report to EC on Nandigram incident that left CM injured
- Despite the state’s ruling party alleging that it was a deliberate attack on the CM by 4-5 men and a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill her, none were arrested even after four days of the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urges voters in Nandigram not to vote for BJP
- Way back in 2007-2008, Nandigram had become the epicentre of a farmers' movement that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power in the state in 2011 uprooting the 34 years of Left Front regime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Save Bengal, don't vote for BJP': Rakesh Tikait appeals to Bengal voters
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held a mahapanchayat earlier in the day in Kolkata against the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says attack on Mamata was ‘tipping point’
- This is the first time that a national level BJP leader has joined the TMC. Sinha’s joining came as a breather for the TMC just ahead of the elections. This also comes at a time when more than 30 sitting and former legislators have abandoned the ruling TMC in West Bengal to join the BJP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint: Dilip Ghosh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday
- BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mamata wanted to be taken hostage': Yashwant Sinha's claim on IC 814 hijack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ready for Mamata’s ‘visarjan', says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh as polls draw close
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC finds WB govt report on Mamata 'attack' sketchy, asks chief secy to elaborate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad missing from Congress' star campaigners list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to release manifesto on March 14, says report
- On Wednesday evening, the chief minister was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after the alleged attack in Nandigram. Banerjee said that she was pushed deliberately by four to five people after she sustained severe injuries to her left foot and ankle, shoulder, neck and forearm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, TMC lock horns over CM Mamata’s injury at Nandigram, parties approach EC
- Sticking to Banerjee’s version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that “the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders meet EC, demand probe over 'attack on Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital after her 'repeated requests': Doctors
- After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox