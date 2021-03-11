EC rejects nomination of TMC's Ujjwal Kumar from Joypur assembly seat in Bengal
The Election Commission on Thursday rejected the nomination of Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjwal Kumar from the Joypur Assembly seat.
BJP candidate Narhari Mahato is in the fray in Joypur. She is a former Forward Bloc MP who recently joined the BJP.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement. They are also in touch with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique.
In 2016, West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and the BJP had won 3 seats.
The BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and decimating TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.
Sticking to Banerjee's version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that "the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…"
After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Elections to Bengal's 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Dr Bandopadhyay said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.
