IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:47 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Election Commission of India may declare poll dates for the crucial state assembly elections in the next seven days.

“Election dates are likely to be announced in the next seven to eight days. We don’t have much time,” Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Elections to the 294-seat West Bengal legislative assembly are expected to be held in March – April.

She was addressing a rally at Alipurduar district in north Bengal.

Also Read | Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, while reiterating at least twice that there is less than a week before the ECI declares the poll dates, said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over.

“We have kept all our promises. Whatever little remains would be taken up after the elections. We don’t have time. Elections are likely to be announced in the next five days,” she said, while urging people to vote for the ruling TMC.

The full bench of the poll panel had visited West Bengal for two days in the third week of January to take stock of the preparedness, and law and order situation. Earlier, deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain had visited the state twice to take stock of the situation.

The poll panel had held meetings with representatives of political parties, central and state regulatory agencies, senior IAS and IPS officers and the state’s top bureaucrats including the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police.

On Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal held a video conference with district magistrates. The districts have been asked to submit details of polling stations and their requirements to make the booths and polling stations ready for the polling day. The report has to be submitted by February 10.

“The poll panel has already asked for regular reports of law and order situation in the state, including status of non-bailable arrest warrants and seizure of illegal arms and ammunitions, from the administration. A stern warning has also been sent out to officials that the ECI won’t tolerate any dereliction of duty,” said a senior official of the poll panel.

At least three senior officials in the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office in poll-bound West Bengal were transferred by the ECI earlier this week. The list includes an additional-CEO, a joint-CEO and a deputy-CEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

PTI, Nandigram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
Suvendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP in West Bengal. (HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s course correction in Bengal: Doors shut against mass joining of turncoats

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The BJP said it will be very particular about leaders’ antecedents and no leader associated with the mafia raj that the state’s ruling party is engaged in will be allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Uttarbanga Utsab, in Siliguri on Monday. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of Uttarbanga Utsab, in Siliguri on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'BJP is a gas balloon, washing-machine for those with black money': Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:32 PM IST
West Bengal is among the five states slated to hold assembly elections this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the poll-bound states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Politically neutral administration needed for holding fair polls: WB Governor

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The officials who are engaged in political activities will have to face the consequences, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state police and the Home Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Netaji Bhavan on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:20 PM IST
  • PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Only Mamata will be left: Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:39 PM IST
"Mamata Banerjee has done injustice to people of the state. She has taken West Bengal backwards in every sphere. People of the state will never forgive her," Shah said during a rally at Howrah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.(PTI)
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Irani to address Howrah rally in place of Shah, more TMC leader may join BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
On Saturday, five TMC leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghosal, Rathin Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee - along with actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP in New Delhi at the residence of Shah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angry at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by MP Tejaswi Surya forcibly removed the barricades and entered the varsity campus.(PHOTO CREDIT: BJP.)
Angry at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by MP Tejaswi Surya forcibly removed the barricades and entered the varsity campus.(PHOTO CREDIT: BJP.)
west bengal assembly election

Tejaswi Surya says BJP will form 'clean & transparent' govt in West Bengal

ANI, North 24 Paraganas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Tejaswi Surya today visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple along with BJP MP Soumitra Khan and party workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
Earlier, TMC District President in Birbhum, Anubrata Mandal said in an election rally on Saturday that TMC will win 11 out 11 Assembly seats falling in Birbhum. "BJP will score a duck in Birbhum," he said.(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in West Bengal's Birbhum

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Under the supervision of TMC leaders Sabir Ali Khan and Enamul Sainthia, the party on Saturday carried out many bike rallies with a caravan of around 300 bikes in many villages across Birbhum, amid the objections raised by the Election Commission of India regarding the bike rallies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Exactly a week ago, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in a rally earlier this week, had sent a strong message to rebels within the party and had said that some leaders who had amassed huge wealth are now rushing to join the BJP to hide their money
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP